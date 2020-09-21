EU companies sell surveillance technology to China, warns Amnesty International – Observer

Amnesty International (AI) on Monday warned that three European companies were selling surveillance technology to Chinese public security agencies in China, which could contribute to the increase in human rights violations there.

The alert is based on an investigation by the human rights organization, published on Monday during the meeting scheduled for Tuesday in Brussels of representatives of the three European institutions – European Parliament, Commission and Council (presidency) – on a review rules applied to exports from the European Union (EU).

According to Amnesty International (AI), three European companies, based in France, Sweden and the Netherlands, “have sold digital surveillance systems, such as facial recognition technology and network camera systems, to major players in the world. monitoring device. en masse Chinese ”.

AI warns that “in some cases the exported devices have been directly used in indiscriminate mass surveillance programs, with the risk of being used against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups across the country.”

Also according to AI, “most EU governments, including France and Sweden, are resisting calls to tighten export rules to include strong human rights safeguards in technology. biometric surveillance, an area which European companies dominate ”.

The organization acknowledges that Germany, which currently holds the presidency of the European Council, and the Netherlands have defended the need to strengthen these rules, but the issue has not yet been resolved within the European framework.

The European biometric surveillance industry is out of control. This sale announcement for Chinese security agencies and supporting research institutes is just the tip of the iceberg of a booming multi-million dollar industry, selling its products to human rights violators , with few guarantees against end uses. », Warns Merel Koning of Amnesty International.

The report cites China’s mass surveillance projects like “Skynet” and “Sharp Eyes,” used by security agencies for “an unprecedented extension of surveillance,” and points out that surveillance is ubiquitous in the China region. Xinjiang, “where even a million Uyghurs and members of other ethnic groups are held in” re-education camps “.

“The condemnation by EU governments of the systematic crackdown in Xinjiang is deflated as long as they continue to allow companies to sell technologies that can facilitate such abuses,” added Merel Koning, IA chief policy officer, of technology and human rights, in a statement. .

The organization points out that biometric surveillance tools, such as facial recognition software, “are among the most invasive digital surveillance technologies, which allow governments to identify and track people in public spaces and to control them. select according to their physical or behavioral characteristics ”.

These technologies represent a clear threat to the rights to privacy, freedom of assembly, expression, religion and non-discrimination, ”he said.

The companies denounced by AI are Morpho, which is part of the French multinational Idemia and in 2015 signed the sale of facial recognition equipment to the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, to the Swedish company Axis Communications, which develops and markets networks of surveillance cameras and, among other contracts, it provided the extension of the network of cameras “Skynet” in the city of Guilin (south) from 8,000 to 30,000, and the Dutch company Noldus Information Technology, which has sold emotion recognition systems to Chinese public security institutions for surveillance in universities. , namely in Xinjiang, between 2012 and 2018.

AI calls on the EU to include digital surveillance technology in the export regulatory framework, strengthen human rights safeguards in business decisions and ensure that all companies conduct an assessment the impact of human rights on their exports.

“In response to Amnesty International, Axis Communications said that it was not necessary to have a license to export cameras for use in Chinese mass surveillance programs. This is precisely the problem with the current EU export regulatory framework. European governments must assume their responsibilities and control this industry, ”said Merel Koning.