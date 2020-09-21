The United States resumes sanctions against Iran that also target the Venezuelan government – Observer

The United States on Monday announced a series of punitive measures against the Iranian defense ministry and against Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, alleging UN sanctions against the Iranian regime.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing “severe economic sanctions against any country, company or person who assists in the supply, sale or transfer of conventional weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said Monday the counselor. national security, Robert O’Brien.

This measure targets the regime of President Maduro, accused two years ago of collaborating illegally with the regime in Tehran.

For almost two years, corrupt officials in Tehran have been working with the illegitimate regime in Venezuela to circumvent the UN arms embargo, ”said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Our measures announced today are a warning that must be heard around the world,” added the head of US diplomacy at a press conference in Washington, urging European countries to apply the proclaimed Washington.

Also present at the session, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also announced measures against the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization. Over the weekend, Mike Pompeo had already warned that all UN sanctions against Iran “are back”, although the rest of the major powers, including some American allies, dispute this reading, saying that Washington cannot recover. United Nations sanctions which expired on Sunday.