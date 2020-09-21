Nuclear weapons, NATO, Russia: foreign policy must become an electoral issue – politics

The parties of the grand coalition are still working closely together on foreign and security policy, but both the Union and the SPD are already preparing to compete with each other in the coming year with opposing messages in this area.

Strong forces in both camps are campaigning to score points with defining positions in the federal election campaign.

The start was in May SPD group leader Rolf Mützenich. He spoke out for the withdrawal of US nuclear weapons from Germany, thereby questioning Germany’s loyalty to the NATO alliance. He himself denies this conclusion.

Neither contradictions from the ranks of their own party nor the negative echo of friendly foreign countries on the price movement caused the representatives of the left wing of the SPD to give in. On the contrary, in several appearances since then, Mützenich has announced that he will turn the nuclear weapons issue into an election issue.

Who sets the tone in the SPD’s foreign policy?

The Union is ready to take up the challenge, as Vice-President of the Group Johann Wadephul (CDU) explained to journalists today. He had to note that, with regard to the transatlantic relationship and other security policy issues, Mützenich is “bringing a tone and direction to the debate that does not fit ours,” said the CDU politician.

Because the SPD group leader in foreign and security policy “is ultimately the one who sets the tone for the coalition partner,” it is “necessary in terms of foreign and security policy” that the Union oppose it in the federal election campaign, Wadephul said. He therefore expects “tougher disputes” in the coming year on issues such as loyalty to the NATO alliance, nuclear participation or weapons cooperation with the US.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle politische Entwicklungen live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Secretary of State Heiko Maas immediately contradicted his party friend on the issue of American nuclear weapons. But Wadephul sees the leader of the parliamentary group and not the chief diplomat with greater power. Regarding the SPD’s foreign and security policy, he has no doubt that Mützenich will ultimately determine the direction. He already leaves his own minister “little room for maneuver in foreign policy”.

Stimulates the coalition partner – and sometimes his own Minister of Foreign Affairs: SPD party chairman Rolf Mützenich Photo: imago images / Christian Spicker

In fact, Mützenich had provoked Maas’ opposition with his attack on NATO’s previous nuclear strategy, but he had received explicit support from the two SPD leaders Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter Borjans.

Kevin Kühnert is a supporter of Mützenich’s line among the party indexes. Only his colleague Anke Rehlinger contradicted the group chairman – like Maas, she comes from Saarland. In the presidium of the SPD, Dietmar Nietan is the only one with experience in foreign policy, responsible for European policy, Turkey and Poland.

The situation in the SPD fraction is different. Many foreign and security policy experts opposed the withdrawal request. Some referred to an article by the historian and social democrat Heinrich August Winklers, who at the time warned that the advance would go down in history “as a document of renouncing the West’s ties with the Federal Republic”.

The group’s foreign policy spokesman, Nils Schmid, also disagreed. He takes both a real-political and values-based course and finds a clear language in cases of rule violations by China and Russia. And while Mützenich is skeptical of armaments projects, Gabriela Heinrich, parliamentary deputy for foreign and security policy, was instrumental in the SPD’s approval of the purchase of armed drones after years of blockade.

Looking for a dispute with the SPD in the election campaign: Union faction vice-president Johann Wadephul (CDU) Photo: promo

When Maas announced a tougher course towards Russia at the beginning of his term, he did so with the approval of the then SPD leader, Andrea Nahles. He no longer has that support. Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who, unlike Mützenich, is in favor of nuclear participation, as a candidate for Chancellor, shows consideration for the party and avoids the controversy. In foreign policy, Scholz was “so far a vacancy,” Wadephul scoffed.

But a difficult course in foreign policy also entails risks for the Union. Armin Laschet, a candidate for the CDU presidency, has campaigned several times for gentleness towards Russia. Also in the east the harsh tones against Moscow after the poison attack on Alexei Navalny are poorly received. Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer only attacked the Secretary of State: he warned that Maas “going mad” was not a good sign. It was clear to everyone in the Union: this also meant the Chancellor.