Brazil below vaccination coverage target for first time in 25 years – Observer

Brazil, the world benchmark in terms of vaccination, has failed for the first time in 25 years to meet the goal of vaccinating children in 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic has further reduced vaccination coverage in the country.

Brazil is a world benchmark for immunization thanks to the National Immunization Program, established in 1973, which is considered the largest public and free immunization program in the world, but experts warn of declining rates of immunization. observance recorded in recent years.

Currently, the schedule of the Brazilian Ministry of Health includes 15 vaccines administered before 10 years. However, in 2019, for the first time since 1994, the year since data became available, Brazil did not reach the vaccination milestone of 95% of the target audience, while this year coverage is around 50%. %.

What is happening this year is a public calamity. Until 2019, this was worrying given the risk to the country of returning diseases, such as measles, ”said Isabella Ballalai, vice president of the Brazilian Immunization Society in an interview with Efe.

Thanks to the massive vaccination program, Brazil eradicated measles in 2016, but the disease reappeared in 2018 and, last year alone, the country recorded more than 13,000 confirmed cases and 15 deaths. In 2020, there were 7,293 cases, with at least five deaths, in July, according to the Department of Health.

Now, in the midst of a health emergency caused by the new coronavirus, local authorities fear that vaccination coverage will end the year well below the ideal, which is between 90 and 95%. According to Isabela Ballalai, the vaccination rate has dropped between 30% and 50% so far in 2020, mainly due to the “fear” of people of being infected during the pandemic.

The specialist pointed out that the country is experiencing a phenomenon called “vaccine hesitancy”, which is when people start to seek fewer vaccinations.

Among the main factors of this decline, according to the Ministry of Health, there is the false sense of security in the fight against disease and the ignorance of the younger population and, mainly, the appearance of false news and anti-vaccine groups.

Experts point out that, thanks to the National Immunization Program, Brazil still has “very reasonable” vaccination coverage, but warn that if vaccination rates continue to decline, the country will again experience eradicated disease outbreaks.

The tendency is that the population will gradually become unimmunized due to the lack of vaccines. This can lead to severe cases of already overcome illnesses and increased death rates, ”warned infectious disease specialist Marcelo Otsuka, vice president of the São Paulo Pediatric Society.

According to a 2019 study by the Brazilian Vaccination Society, seven in 10 Brazilians believe in false information about vaccination, while 13% (or more than 21 million people) said they had not been vaccinated. or vaccinated a child in your care.

Recently, Brazilian President himself, Jair Bolsonaro, one of the leaders most skeptical of the severity of Covid-19, said that “no one can force anyone to be vaccinated”.

Antivaccines eventually found [no Brasil] a confused and tired population that receives disconnected information from all sides, without knowing who to believe, ”said Isabella Ballalai.

Marcelo Otsuka, specialist in infectious diseases, recalled that before their launch, all vaccines are the subject of a “series of analyzes and external committees” to “assess their effectiveness and possible adverse effects”.

“You just have to look at the public data, what the diseases looked like before the vaccine and what it is after the vaccine. How many people have we been able to protect and how many have stopped dying thanks to them, ”he concluded.