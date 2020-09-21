“Macho” politics was yesterday: Merz won’t be a CDU boss – politics

Friedrich Merz, how he lives and how he lives. It’s amazing how he is still treated as a candidate for high and highest political office, although one thing is certain with him – if you think, among other things, that he has understood that times have changed, then he is teaching you for a better one. Or worse, as they assume.

Then he scraps one of those statements showing that he had his bigger political time – it wasn’t very big – around the turn of the millennium. Helmut Kohl was still alive then. But even in those years, such statements about gays wouldn’t have worked. Yes, Jens Spahn – conservative by the way – is right: when you think of legal issues or pedophilia when you think of homosexuality, you are asked questions.

Such as the world in which he lives. Answer: not in the present. Here too Kevin Kühnert hit the spot. Sensitive language about sensitive subjects – that is not the business of Friedrich Merz. Resentment, which is more rooted in the old Federal Republic in the 1970s and 1980s than it was in the 1990s, actually seems to be closer to him than the, shall we say, long-enlightened approach.

Now, as expected, he defends himself saying it is a constructed connection. Merz also says in this way that it can be seen in this way. And it is not constructed that someone speaks here whose form has been obsolete by conservatism: by the reality of life.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Merz’s whole statements smell like yesterday. His view of the people in the corona crisis also shows that – as he puts it, it sounds like they are avoiding work. Of course, he doesn’t quite put it that way, but what about sensitive language for sensitive topics?

The time of “macho” politics is over

From the 90s to the turn of the millennium, “clear edge” was still a hit. Then Gerhard Schröder came to power. Angela Merkel has now been Chancellor since 2005, and if there is one thing she has changed, it is political culture. “Macho” was yesterday.

Today there is a desire for someone to stand up for their goals – but not too close to everyone else. Whether you’re an opponent or a friend, messing with everyone has never been a recipe for success. And why would that be wise today?

Jens Spahn is a candidate for the CDU presidency together with Armin Laschet Photo: dpa / Bernd von Jutrczenka

There is a political color palette between black and white. And the desire to distinguish himself from his favorite enemy Merkel, just to look at Michta separately colorless, should not provoke him to act excessively. If he does, the following sentence applies: Everyone (dis) qualifies as best he can.

Merz will not be the CDU boss and Merkel’s successor. Especially since it is still a while until December. He can say more there. Laschet and Spahn will be delighted. Their CDU is beyond Merz. And it presumably has the majority.