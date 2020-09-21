Lufthansa will continue to reduce its fleet and number of jobs – Observer

The airline Lufthansa announced Monday that it would cut more jobs and reduce the size of its fleet of 150 planes because the recovery “has been slower than expected” after the shutdown caused by the pandemic.

Lufthansa has indicated that it wants to reduce its fleet, which totals 763 aircraft, by 150 aircraft by 2025, while it has so far expected to do without 100 aircraft.

The company, which currently loses around 500 million euros per month, estimated that the reduction of its fleet would lead to an “increase” in “surplus” jobs, after having already announced its intention to cut 22 thousand jobs.

Lufthansa did not disclose the exact number of additional jobs that could be cut, saying only that it wanted to make deals to limit the number of layoffs, including through part-time work with pay cuts.

Bookings and passenger numbers have fallen again with the end of the summer travel period, ”Lufthansa said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter, the Lufthansa group, which owns Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, now expects supply to be between 20% and 30% of the level it had at the same time last year, whereas it initially designated 50%.