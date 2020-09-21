Brazil Says ‘Cuties’ Apologizes for Pedophilia, Calls for Netflix Film Exclusion – Observer

The Brazilian government asked this Monday to suspend the screening of the French film “Mignonnes” and to investigate the same content in the catalog of the Netflix platform, considering that the production supports pedophilia and child pornography.

Children and adolescents are the country’s most precious and vulnerable asset. It is in our common interest to put a stop to content that endangers children or exposes them to premature eroticization (..) We will take all appropriate legal measures. Our fight is for the human rights of all children in Brazil, ”Brazilian Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Alves said in a note on the case.

Also known as “Cuties” and “Guapis”, the film was recently released in Brazil and tells the story of an 11-year-old Muslim teenager who goes to live in France with her family and who struggles between the tradition of its culture and modernity. During the film, it is possible to detect scenes that may indicate adolescent hypersexuality, but there are no explicit, real or simulated sex scenes, nor images of the actors’ sexual organs.

In a letter addressed to the Coordination of the Permanent Commission for Children and Youth (COPEIJ), through one of its secretariats, the Brazilian government stressed that if the film shows “the development of the gender identity “, it can lead to” the normalization of infantile hypersexuality “.

“The film features child pornography and multiple scenes that focus on girls’ intimates while reproducing erotic movements during dancing, twisting and simulating sexual practices,” explains a document signed by Mauricio Cunha, secretary National Rights of Children and Adolescents (SNDCA), also cited in the Brazilian government’s statement on the case.

The same text claims that the film has “a clear return to the lust of people sexually attracted to children and adolescents, in addition to the clear offer of the child pornography industry.”

In addition to suspending the showing of the film on the Netflix platform in the country, the Brazilian government is asking for an audit of “the responsibility for the supply and distribution of pornographic content involving children”.

According to Brazilian law, “selling or displaying for sale a video or other disc containing a pornographic scene involving children and adolescents” is a crime punishable by four to eight years in prison.

The film “Mignonnes”, awarded by the Sundance Festival, was directed by French filmmaker and screenwriter Maïmouna Doucouré and interpreted by Fathia Youssouf, Médina El Aidi-Azouni and Maïmouna Gueye.

The discomfort of Minister Damares Alves had been a known fact since last week, when she protested against the production, which she described as “abominable”.

“I’m angry, Brazil! I am very angry! Such production is odious. Girls in erotic positions and dressed as adult dancers, ”wrote the manager on her personal page on the social network Facebook.

