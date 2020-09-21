Mali. Former Minister of Defense Ba N’Daou appointed interim president – Observer

Former Malian Minister of Defense Ba N’Daou was appointed transitional president of the country on Monday by the commission created by the junta in power since the August coup, announced the head of the junta, the Colonel Assimi Goita.

The new president is expected to serve the country as head of state for several months, before civilians return to power. Colonel Goita, head of the junta, has been appointed vice-president of the transition, he announced in a special news program on national television.

The oath ceremony [tomada de posse] will take place on Friday, September 25, ”said Colonel Goita.

This announcement comes after several weeks of disputes between Malians over the civilian or military character of power in a period of transition, and the recurring pressure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the junta for a rapid appointment of civilian figures.

Last week, on September 16, the leaders of West African countries agreed to an 18-month political transition in Mali, instead of a year, requested by the military junta, which took power after the coup that took place in the country. August 18, on one condition: that the president and the prime minister be civilians.

We, Heads of State and Government, take note that the duration of the political transition will be a maximum of 18 months, from September 15, 2020 ”, we read in a press release from the Economic Community of African States (ECOWAS) published September 16.

Moreover, among the decisions taken in Accra, during the extraordinary summit of the leaders of the regional bloc, in which the head of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP, military) of Mali, Colonel Assimi Goita, participated, also consolidated the assertion, repeated several times, that the two leaders of the transition were civilians and that the CNSP “dissolved immediately after the installation of the transition period”.

The deadline for the military junta to designate the 25 members who should be part of the interim government, as requested by ECOWAS, expired on September 16.

The M5-RFP movement, the largest group opposed to the regime of now ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, has deviated from the transition plan agreed after three days of national dialogue, among other reasons, in order not to limit the posts to a civil personality of the interim president and the prime minister.

Regional leaders fear the coup will set a dangerous precedent in West Africa and allow jihadist forces linked to Al Qaida and the terrorist organization known as Islamic State to gain a foothold in the Sahel region .

The August 18 coup came after several weeks of great instability in the country, with mass protests and street riots led by crowds demanding the resignation of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, in office since 2013.