Podence saw a light at the end of the tunnel but the Wolves stayed in the dark – and lost to Manchester City – Observe

Portugal FC, Wolverhampton Wanderers Portugal Football Club, Portugal England. Wolves fans have commented a lot on the club’s third outfit, released last week, which bears the colors of the Portuguese flag. The red and green of the jersey and shorts are a clear reminder of the various Portuguese players who make up the squad, which coach Nuno Espírito Santo joins, and have made the preponderance of national elements in the English club even more evident.

What is certain is that, despite the jokes, the work of the Portuguese coach over the past three years is recognized by Wolves fans and even deserved a mural on the city walls as a tribute. This in a week where the Portuguese entourage has however undergone changes: Diogo Jota has left and headed for Liverpool, Nélson Semedo must leave Barcelona and land in England. The club is renewed, updated, sells and hires but the predilection for the Portuguese remains.

After winning the Premier League first round against Sheffield, Wolves were surprisingly knocked out in the League Cup by Stoke City. This Monday they received Manchester City from Guardiola, who made his English league debut after the extended Champions League campaign. Rui Patrício, João Moutinho, Rúben Neves, Pedro Neto and Podence were all starting points, while Bernardo Silva and João Cancelo, both with muscle issues, were not even in the appeal to the citizens.

Manchester City dominated throughout the first half but struggled to create any scoring opportunities. On the other hand, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side remained backward and expectant, aware that they were playing against one of the most powerful teams in English football, and especially resented the fact that Adama Traore was playing far behind. in the field. The Spanish player was responsible for the right aisle, while Podence and Jiménez formed the attacking duo, and stayed too close to the wing to be able to have explosive power to unbalance. The moments that made the difference in the result before the break, however, only appeared after the first 20 minutes.

Saiss took a penalty from De Bruyne and the Belgian midfielder personally took the penalty, opening the scoring (20 ′). After half an hour, Phil Foden naturally increased his advantage by converting a counter-attack with the last pass from Sterling and the intervention of De Bruyne (32 ′). Before the break, the Belgian midfielder still had everything to score, when he appeared in the face of Rui Patrício, but the Portuguese goalkeeper avoided the citizens’ third goal with a good defense (43 ′).

In the second part, Gabriel Jesus took advantage of the first great opportunity, forcing Rui Patrício to another great defense (52 ′), and Podence responded on the other side with a shot that went very close after a huge job of Traoré (54 ′). Manchester City remained dominant, with more ball and control from the midfield, but it wasn’t suffocating and Wolves left the idea that in a run from Traore or in an inspiring adjustment from Podence or Jiménez, they could easily restart the game.

Rúben Neves shot weakly from a frontal position for the goal, Podence lost again in Ederson’s face, Jiménez shot wide and that was the difference between the two teams: City had two chances and scored two goals, Wolves have four and have continued. in white. As the clock progressed, Nuno Espírito Santo’s team took the lead and pushed Guardiola back, mainly thanks to Traoré’s greater integration with the offensive movement and the rise on the field of Pedro Neto, but he did not. was not moving. achieve and reduce the inconvenience. Fábio Silva came in and made his Premier League debut, a quarter of an hour from the final whistle, and Wolves’ goal appeared moments later: Podence dismissed De Bruyne in extraordinary detail and crossed for Jiménez, who headed for Ederson (78 ′).

De Bruyne pen and millimeter assistance for Raul Jiménez.

Despite renewed hope that the Mexican striker’s goal gave Wolves and Nuno Espírito Santo’s admirable second half, Gabriel Jesus further increased the citizens’ advantage (90 + 5 ′) and Manchester City have won the first three points of the season. . Podence, who seems to have taken the place in the starting XI after the departure of Diogo Jota, takes advantage of the Portuguese coach’s bet and was the most dangerous element of the Wolves attack: he saw the light in the end of the tunnel that made the De Bruyne but the team remained in the dark.