The Minister of Defense defends a national study on the need for an airport in the center – Observer

The Minister of Defense defended on Monday that a study should be carried out to assess the need for the country to create another airport, in the Center, admitting that it was possible to open the base of Monte Real to the civil Aviation.

It is necessary to ensure the functioning of the military structure, which is fundamental for our country and for NATO. People have no idea, but Portuguese defense is provided 24 hours a day by planes based in Monte Real [em Leiria]. It is essential to maintain, but that does not preclude the possibility of civilian planes landing and taking off at Monte Real, ”said João Gomes Cravinho, on the sidelines of a roundtable on“ the economy of defense for the ‘future’, in Leiria. .

The minister maintains however that this question “must be accompanied by a study” of what is intended for the country “in terms of airport structures at the national level”.

“Does it make sense to think nationally that there is an airport structure here? We are going to resume a process which was already underway and which in the meantime was interrupted by the October elections and then by the pandemic, ”he added.

Gomes Cravinho said that there must be a study between the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing “to examine what is possible for Monte Real” and, “in parallel, there must be a study on what it would be for, what the investment and how to get financing ”.

Regarding the possibility of opening air base n ° 5, in Monte Real, if there is a private, economically viable project, the government official stressed that “the prospect of Defense does not concern the success of the project”.

The perspective is to ensure the proper functioning of the military base. If the project is economically viable, this is already the case for the financial sector, but also for the Ministry of Infrastructure. Our concern is to ensure the sustainability of the air base ”, he added.

As long as this viability “between uses is guaranteed”, João Gomes Cravinho considers that the “condition” for the use of space for civil aviation is assured. In addition, the minister recalls that the BA5 “has already been used in the past to receive civilian planes”, he therefore admitted that the same thing could happen in the future.

The mayor of Leiria, Gonçalo Lopes, said on Monday that he was available to send the government the study on the feasibility of opening Air Base No.5, in Monte Real, to civil aviation.

Gonçalo Lopes’ position comes in reaction to an interview with Territorial Cohesion Minister Ana Abrunhosa on Sunday, who argued that he still did not see “any study” that shows that this airport infrastructure is needed and where.

The socialist mayor stressed to the Lusa agency that the defense of Monte Real airport “is based on a study (acquired by the municipalities of Leiria and Marinha Grande), which supports this option given the proximity of Fátima, only pole of the region with the capacity to generate a sufficient flow of tourists to allow the construction of an airport in the region ”.

We emphasize that the same study shows that this infrastructure is viable and that there are entrepreneurs interested in investing in its construction. We will be happy to send this study to the Minister ”, declared the president of the Inter-municipal community of the region of Leiria.

Gonçalo Lopes also recalled that “the municipality of Leiria has been working for many years to secure an airport in the region, and has always worked to reach a broad consensus on this subject, in order to defend in the best possible way the interests of the region and the country ”.

The president gave as an example the holding of the “Civil Aviation Forum in Monte Real – a bet for the future development of the region”, in June 2018, in Leiria, “which counted on the participation of several representatives of the lively forces of the region”.

The mayor of Coimbra, Manuel Machado, also said on Monday that the study on the creation of an airport in the Center region, commissioned by the municipality, is a contribution to help make the country “more cohesive”.

The study recently promoted by the Chamber of Coimbra to build an airport infrastructure south of Coimbra, in order to directly serve this city and others such as “Fátima, Figueira da Foz and Leiria, among others”, and “help the government development of a more cohesive country was presented to the Minister of [Pedro Nuno Santos] earlier this year, ”he told Lusa Manuel Machado.

The presentation was made to the Ministry of Infrastructures and Housing, in Lisbon, by the Intercommunal Community (CIM) Region of Coimbra, because this entity, which brings together 19 municipalities, “is also committed to this issue. [criação de um aeroporto], which is a strategic objective for the Center region ”, he underlined.

The Câmara de Coimbra promoted the study, as it is essential that the region has an “airport infrastructure for national and international flights” and understood that it should “make a contribution to the country and the government” to create an alternative to the Monte Real air base, in the municipality of Leiria, whose opening to civilian traffic has been claimed “since 1962”.

In an interview with the Conversa Capital program, Antena 1 and Jornal de Negócios, Ana Abrunhosa called the dispute between the regions of Leiria and Coimbra for the construction of a new airport in the Centro region as a “bad example”. “Today, in the Center region, we have several cities claiming the airport, it is not cohesion,” said the Minister.

The Minister of Territorial Cohesion, who before taking over the Government, headed the Center Coordination Commission (CCDRC), urged “all those who are interested” in the new airport in this region to unite around a project, to work together and it is sustainable.