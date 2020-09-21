Brazilian minister says countries are lying about the Amazon to overthrow Bolsonaro

Brazilian Institutional Security Bureau (GSI) Minister Augusto Heleno on Monday accused governments of other countries and foreign figures of lying about the devastation in the Amazon with the intention of toppling President Jair Bolsonaro.

“We cannot admit and encourage foreign nations, entities and personalities, without a past which gives them the moral authority to criticize us, to achieve their main objective, obviously hidden, but obvious to the non-innocent, which is to harm in Brazil and overthrow. the Bolsonaro government, ”said Augusto Heleno, general of the Brazilian army reserve.

The statement was made during an unprecedented virtual public hearing, convened by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to discuss the current executive’s environmental policy, in particular the lack of measures to mitigate the climate crisis, and at during which several authorities spoke.

The GSI minister took advantage of his intervention to refer to the pressure that Brazil has suffered in recent weeks due to the fires in the Amazon, the largest tropical forest on the planet, by governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), international banks and even by Brazilian companies themselves.

Although the fires in the Amazon have decreased compared to 2019 – this year the fires were more serious in the Pantanal – the number is still high, a situation which justified the attacks of environmentalists against Bolsonaro, accused of having encouraged the fires in because of his rhetoric. anti-environmentalist and its logging policies.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated his rejection of the ratification of the free trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) for environmental reasons, among which he has cited a silent environmental policy in the face of the destruction of the Amazon.

On Monday, several NGOs launched a campaign to boycott meat products that the European Union imports from Brazil, considering that producers are promoting deforestation in the Amazon to expand their grazing areas.

Augusto Heleno, who did not mention any particular country, said some Brazilians are teaming up with “foreigners who have never set foot in the Amazon and only know him in photographs” to present Brazil as the “bad guy” of deforestation and global warming.

“Worse, they use false arguments, fabricate and manipulate figures and unfounded accusations to harm Brazil,” said the minister, for whom this campaign is being carried out by international groups uncomfortable with Bolsonaro’s government.

According to the minister, groups with political interests in Brazil, and their external allies, claim that the Bolsonaro government is doing nothing to fight against environmental crimes because, even today, they do not admit “the alternation of power “, in reference to the rise of Bolsonaro (linked to the far right) after 13 years of leftist governments.

The official also said that there is no “scientific proof” that the increase in fires in the Amazon was caused by government omissions: “These are natural phenomena, which human action is unable to prevent” , he stressed.

Hearings to discuss Brazilian environmental policy, which last until Tuesday, have been called by Judge Luis Roberto Barroso, an instructor in a Supreme Court lawsuit brought by four left-wing parties, which questions the ruling of government not to use millionaire resources. that you have in a fund created to mitigate climate change.

As Brazil is going through an environmental crisis, the Ministry of the Environment today officially created a specific secretariat for Amazonian themes, which will have the competence to coordinate policies for the prevention and control of illegal deforestation, forest fires. forest, fires, sustainable use and reduce degradation of native vegetation in all ecosystems of the country.