Turkish President wants reform in “unfair” UN Security Council – Observer

Turkish President Recep Erdogan on Monday judged the composition of the United Nations Security Council “unfair” and called for a reform of the most important UN body.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, on the occasion of the organization’s 75th anniversary, Erdogan criticized the fact that only five countries – China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Russia (permanent members) – decided the fate of 7 billion people.

First, we need to reform the Security Council. A Council with a structure that leaves the lives of 7 billion people at the mercy of five countries is neither fair nor sustainable, ”the Turkish president said in a recorded speech.

Erdogan especially spoke of the veto power that the five countries have and that they can block any resolution, regardless of the support they can count on. “Despite the ideals it has established, the United Nations system cannot prevent conflicts or stop those that have erupted,” he said.

For Erdogan, this situation is the result of “excessive greed, selfishness and a monopolization of power”, while being the result of a “will to continue colonialism”.

“These are the greatest obstacles to the distribution of justice in the global system,” said the Turkish president, accused of trying to amplify his influence in the Middle East and North Africa by getting involved in armed conflicts, as in Syria and Libya. .

In this sense, the Turkish head of state insisted on the need for a “new architecture” in the Security Council, which implies “democratic transparency”, “to respond for its actions” and “to be effective” and based on “Fair representation”

More than an option for humanity, [a reforma] it has become a necessity, ”he stressed.

In the speech, Erdogan also expressed “his satisfaction and pride” at the election of Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir as president of the United Nations General Assembly, who on Monday at the ceremony marking his 75th birthday , argued that now is the time to support the United Nations and provide it with the resources it needs.