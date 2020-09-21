Covid19. More than 900 companies have applied for the financing line in the face of the pandemic – Observe

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential for public knowledge, is open and free for all.

Worten

925 companies have applied for the line of financing provided by the government in view of the impact of covid-19 and, according to the President of the National Investment Bank (BNI), Tomás Matola, the demand for support has been greater than forecast by the institution, with a deficit of 8.4 billion meticais to meet demand.

“We are working with our partners to see if we can increase this value and we most likely will,” Tomás Matola said at a press conference that marked the end of submitting applications for the funding line.

According to the source, businesses in the commercial sector have requested the most help, with 37%, followed by the hospitality and tourism sector with 10%, with the remaining requests coming from companies in areas such as agriculture, transport, construction. , education, among others.

Of the total orders, 515 (55%) are from companies in the south of the country, 230 from the center and 180 from the north of Mozambique, added Tomás Matola.

Among the proposals received by BNI, at least 225 have already been analyzed and, of these, the entity has approved 100, of which 50% come from companies in the South, 35 in the Center and 15 in the North.

Of the 1.6 billion meticais made available to businesses, 1 billion (11 million euros) was made available by the government and 600 million (7.4 million euros) came from the BNI.

The fund was announced in May by the Mozambican government as part of economic measures aimed at mitigating the effects of the novel coronavirus.

The interest rate on the financing will be 8% to 12%, depending on the risk profile of the debtor, but always lower than the benchmark interest rate (“prime rate”) set by the Bank of Mozambique and the Association. Mozambican banks.

The fund is intended to support the cash flow and the investment and equipment acquisition needs of companies, as well as the maintenance and creation of new jobs in view of the effect of the new coronavirus.

Mozambique has a total of 6,912 positive cases, 44 deaths and 3,738 (54%) people recovered, according to the latest updates from the Ministry of Health.

The covid-19 pandemic has already claimed at least 961,531 deaths and more than 31.1 million cases of infection in 196 countries and territories.