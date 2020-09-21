The Bavarian leader fears that the European Super Cup in Budapest is a source of contamination. Rui Moreira threatens UEFA – Observer

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder admitted on Monday that he was concerned that the European Super Cup football match between Bayern Munich and Sevilla, scheduled for Thursday in Budapest, could become a source of contamination for Covid-19. Criticism that emerged the same day Rui Moreira threatened to take legal action to claim damages caused by UEFA’s decision not to host the European Super Cup football final in Porto – a justified decision by the pandemic.

“You have to be very careful not to run the risk of being a kind of Ischgl football,” said the German politician in an interview with a Bavarian radio station (B5), referring to the Austrian ski resort which has become, in the last winter, a major European source of contamination from the new coronavirus.

The match between Champions League winner Bayern Munich and Europa League winner Sevilla will take place at the Puskas stadium, with a capacity of 67,000 spectators, and the presence of around 20,000 supporters is allowed in the stands.

Markus Söder said fans who want to follow the Bavarian colossus to Budapest, which is classified by German authorities as a “risk zone” due to the pandemic, will need to be quarantined upon their return to Germany.

Porto Chamber threatens UEFA with court after European Super Cup cancellation at Invicta

Earlier in the day, the mayor of Porto had already reacted to the event in Budapest, threatening to go to court to claim damages caused by UEFA’s decision not to play in the European Super Cup final to Invicta, accusing this institution of lying “.

“We cannot accept that there is no contact with the municipality and after they advertise lies on their website,” the independent said at Monday’s executive meeting, where a letter sent at UEFA was handed over to opposition advisers.

The mayor explained that UEFA had claimed that the Super Cup final had been moved to Budapest due to the pandemic, an argument that the municipality cannot accept.

“They don’t tell us anything, they broke a pre-contractual agreement with a valid contract and worse, they say it’s because of the pandemic. (…) I am not aware that there is no pandemic in Budapest, ”he said, deploring“ the lack of respect ”with which the process was conducted.

Moreira recalls that Porto did not compete to host the final of the Volta a Portugal this year, as it was attached to the two candidatures accepted by UEFA: the final of the Nations League, organized last year, with the city ​​of Guimarães, and this year’s European Super Cup.

And he warned: “in Genoa [na Suíça, país em que está a sede da UEFA] there are courts.

In the letter sent to UEFA, distributed to city councilors, Moreira expresses “her surprise and dismay” as the chamber learned from the media that the UEFA Executive Committee had decided that Porto would no longer be the venue for the event. European Super Cup, scheduled for last August and that the match would take place in Hungary, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In the letter, the municipality specifies that on the date of the decision – June 17 – Porto had not recorded any positive test since June 5, or about 12 days, a situation it had maintained for more than a month. .

“We find the decision so incomprehensible (…) and we do not admit that force majeure [força maior]”, Because in fact the event will take place in another European city, and because a UEFA event, the final phase of the Champions League, was organized in Portugal, in a city where the incidence of covid-19 was higher than in Porto “, the letter is known on Monday.

It would be better, according to the municipality, for UEFA, after having awarded the final phase of the Champions League to Lisbon, to say that because of this, it chose not to organize the final of the Super Cup of Europe in Porto.

In the letter sent on September 16, it is also pointed out that in addition to the losses resulting from the modification of the event in terms of logistics and infrastructure already carried out for the event in Porto, there are also losses of image and reputation for the city and for your municipality, “as fans, the entire football community, as well as potential visitors and event organizers will assume that Porto is not safe due to the Covid-19 pandemic ”.

The municipality stresses that it will not fail to claim compensation for the losses caused by this decision, however says it is available to reach a solution favorable to all.

CDU, PS and PSD advisers showed solidarity with Rui Moreira’s position, having regretted that the municipality was not heard on this subject.

Ilda Figueiredo, adviser to the CDU, who raised the issue, lamented that the Prime Minister and President of the Republic, who support the Lisbon Champions League, do not have the same attention with Porto, victim of a “Clear discrimination”.

PSD adviser Álvaro Almeida also criticized the position of the central power, which repeats itself “especially when something is at stake in Lisbon”.

Through the PS, Maria João Castro expressed solidarity with the decision taken by the mayor of Porto, considering that “the city was treated very badly”.