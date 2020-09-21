The Crime Office – Observer

Last Thursday, following the continued rise in Covid infections, the Government called for an urgent meeting of the Crisis Bureau the next morning. I admit that I was more relaxed when I realized that we had a crisis office capable of meeting quickly to help the Prime Minister respond to an emergency. I liked the efficiency with which António Costa faced a risky situation and I do not understand how he does not apply this strategy to all areas of his work.

For example, in the controversy of the Honorary Committee of Luís Filipe Vieira, the way Costa would have someone who could consult. A group of his confidence who would only come together to advise the PM, explaining that the president of Benfica is a character with whom it is not a good idea to associate. Let’s call it the Crime Bureau. Basically it’s like the Crisis Desk, but instead of helping to avoid being hit by a crisis that suddenly arises, it tries to avoid being hit by the crimes someone has committed. And that, it must be said, never appears all at once.

The big difference is that if the crisis office includes the ministers of economy, foreign affairs, the presidency of finance, defense, home affairs, labor, solidarity and social security, education, health and infrastructure and housing, in addition to State Secretaries for Parliamentary Affairs, Assistant to the Prime Minister, Deputy for Defense, Youth and Sports and Mobility, for the Office of crime, all it takes is a reasonably knowledgeable guy. This is enough to know that Vieira is suspected of having bribed a judge, to know that his right hand has bribed judicial officials to hack into the Justice’s computer system, to know that he is offering dinners to arbitrators and to know that ‘he owes the bank millions, despite living like a turnip.

Of course, “reasonably knowledgeable guy” is overkill. It will take more than that. Namely, a computer connected to the Internet, to search for a scam that the reasonably knowledgeable guy does not remember. There are so many that sometimes a person is confused.

Basically, the Office of Crime is the modern version of the slave that the Roman generals had by their side, in triumphant parades, who whispered to them “remember you are mortal” and didn’t let their boast get in their way. heads. In the absence of slaves, we now have to Google to remind prime ministers that while life is going well for them, there are lines that shouldn’t be crossed. Lending the dignity of his job to a football club candidate is one of them. Especially because, like everything they lend to this person, Costa risks never regaining that dignity.

Despite this, there’s no way Costa, a smart and knowledgeable man, wouldn’t know about these Vieira scavengers. Moreover, it is very likely that António Costa had already wanted to reprimand Luís Filipe Vieira. The problem is that he does it in the presidential stand at the Estádio da Luz and the conversation is always interrupted by a goal from Benfica. In the middle of the party, it sucks to be unpleasant for the host.

But the usefulness of the Crime Bureau is not limited to reviewing the Premier’s businesses. It can extend the activity to the whole government and even to the PS in general. When the country prepares for the flood of money from the European Union, it has done no harm to investigate the usual suspects, those mayors and party leaders who always find a way to benefit friends and family. family of European funds. For example, it was not a bad idea to keep an eye on Ms. Hortense Martins and her husband, former Castelo Branco CM president Luís Correia. Bonnie and Clyde da Beira Baixa must already be designing the NGOs through which they will channel the grants that get there. Here is the advice.

Unfortunately, I am concerned that, like the crisis office, the crime office will end up with the Prime Minister in concluding that he must continue to wash his hands.