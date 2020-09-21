However, a reminder that Manchester City are still Manchester City. They haven’t gone stale overnight,

Wolves: Jonny is the only injury absentee for Wolves, meaning new boy Marcal is likely to continue at left-back.

Adama Traore started in the right wing-back position last week and is likely to find his home there until an expected deal for Nelson Semedo is completed.

Man City: Aguero is out for a couple of months while Bernardo Silva is also sidelined through injury.

Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez both contracted COVID-19 during the break and subsequently missed pre-season, but both are expected to feature here.

Our prediction: Wolves vs Man City

Wolves beat City twice last season, proving a thorn in Guardiola’s side as they lost ground on Liverpool.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men boast greater strength in depth than last time around, they’re rock-solid at the back and in Raul Jimenez, they boast a outstanding talisman capable of match-winning strikes and providing for those around him.

It speaks volumes that Diogo Jota’s departure won’t leave them short as Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence step up their performances.

However, a reminder that Manchester City are still Manchester City. They haven’t gone stale overnight, even without Sergio Aguero up front for now. Kevin De Bruyne remains the greatest talent in world football not named Lionel or Cristiano, Raheem Sterling will be raring to go and Phil Foden has more than one point to prove.

Expect a really good one. Expect a close one.

