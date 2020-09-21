End of fuel subsidies await Angolan government decision – Observer

The chairman of the board of directors of Sonangol said on Monday in Luanda that the technical work of removing fuel subsidies was completed and that the final decision now rests with the government.

The subsidies cost the oil company around 1.6 million euros per year and Sebastião Gaspar Martins commented on the issue, raised for several years by the Angolan government, on the sidelines of a meeting organized today by the Ministry of Resources. Minerals Oil and Gas with some media.

“All the technical work is done and it is now up to the final consultation, which must be done between the decision-making bodies,” Sebastião Gaspar Martins said in statements to the Rádio Nacional de Angola, reiterating that “it’s up to all the organs that interfere in the decision, in the opportune moment for it to happen, let’s say when this change can be made ”.

The official said he believed the process could be carried out gradually, stressing that the weight of this subsidy was “very high”.

“We have had effects reaching $ 1.5 billion (€ 1.2 billion) or $ 2 billion (€ 1.6 billion) / year,” he said.

In March of this year, Angolan Finance Minister Vera Daves guaranteed that the removal of fuel price subsidies would be carried out, but with the caution required given its impact.

“This is why we are thinking so far, we want to prevent the impact from being too strong, we want to make sure that the impact is as low as possible,” said the then minister, explaining that that is why the decision has not yet been made.