Six northern municipalities request € 6 million in sanitation funds – Observer

Minister João Pedro Matos Fernandes stressed that an opinion will be opened, with a global allocation of six million euros, to carry out sanitation works in municipalities that have less than 80% of the sanitation network, more than 350 inhabitants per square kilometer and in which the intervention must, at least, serve a thousand additional homes.

These six municipalities, said the Minister of the Environment on Monday, meet the criteria required by these applications, within the framework of the Operational Program for sustainability and efficiency in the use of resources (POSEUUR).

The notices will be open on October 12, extending until November 19, and each municipality will be able to receive up to 1.6 million euros from applications, corresponding to two million investments.

“Obviously, these municipalities will compete with each other,” said the government official.

The minister also indicated that these municipalities will be those which, in the next community framework, “will have to deserve more attention”, because of the delays they present in the coverage rates of sanitation.

At the same time, he added, two more advisories will be launched, the first for three million euros, for places where water quality problems persist in the watershed, namely in the districts of Vila Real and Bragança, and the second, one million. than in euros, for the STEP of Marco de Canaveses.

The minister was speaking in the municipality of Paredes, where he today opened a leisure park in the municipality of Cete, accompanied by the mayor Alexandre Almeida.

Addressing the mayor, he said the conditions were in place for the Arreigada Wastewater Treatment Plant (STEP) in the neighboring municipality of Paços de Ferreira, which was recently modernized, to be fully operational during the month. of October, which will benefit the walls.

This sewage treatment plant, which flows into the Ferreira river, has been identified as the main source of polluting the water pipe, particularly damaging the municipality of Paredes, downstream.

“I understand very well the concern and irritation of people, but I know that the problem is coming to an end, that is to say that before the end of October, the wastewater treatment plant, which is already operating at about 25%, will work 100% and, with that, there will be a great improvement for the Ferreira river ”, declared the Minister, promising that, thereafter, the recovery of the margins will progress.

The issue of the Arreigada sewage treatment plant, the minister said today, was one of the four major environmental issues in the metropolis of Porto, which are being resolved or in the process of being resolved by this government, involving an investment of 30 million euros.

The three other situations identified by the governor were the Matosinhos WWTP, carried out with tertiary treatment, “the whole Rio Tinto and Campo WWTP, in Valongo, currently under construction.