At least 7,200 Portuguese mayors elected in municipal elections in France – Observer

“We thought we would hit 6,000, hitting 7,000 was already good. But with the 15,000 candidates, we thought that there were half of those elected. We expected an increase, but it is normal that there will be a lot this time, ”declared Paulo Marques, president of CIVICA, an association which brings together Portuguese elected representatives in France, in statements to the Lusa agency.

In 2001, this list had 344 elected, in 2014 it was 4,000 and now 7,200, an increase justified not only by awareness-raising actions in the community, but also by the automatic registration of 18-year-olds of Portuguese origin.

“Young adults started to be automatically registered, which means that they had a first civic intervention when they received the voter card and many got involved in political parties,” explains Paulo Marques.

This establishment in political parties, according to Paulo Marques, who is vice-president of the autarky of Aulnay-sous-Bois, has led to a greater awareness of the heads of the lists that many voters are Portuguese origin are already French and there is a need for them. integrate into lists.

In terms of distribution, in Île-de-France, where Paris is located, there are more than 1,000 elected representatives, an area where most Portuguese emigrants are concentrated. However, Paulo Marques recalls that “there are elected representatives throughout the territory” in France, including in the overseas departments.

The search for elected officials of Portuguese origin among the more than 500,000 elected in the 2020 municipal elections began shortly after the first round, still in March, with members of CIVICA checking the lists.

After the same process after the second round in June, the association used an algorithm which made it possible to identify all the elected representatives of Portugal in France.

Luso Jornal, the largest Portuguese community newspaper in France, also participated in this process, checking and adding more names to the lists, as well as disseminating in its Internet version the full list found so far. .

In a joint effort between CIVICA and Luso Jornal, these entities are now asking the Portuguese community to verify that elected representatives of Portuguese origin in their districts have been properly identified, adding names if necessary.