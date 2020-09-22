Mozambique recalls UN role in decolonization on organization’s anniversary – Observer

After being introduced by the Permanent Representative of Mozambique to the United Nations (UN), Filipe Nyusi congratulated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the organization, in a video message broadcast in the General Assembly Hall, at the organization’s headquarters in Nova York.

“The United Nations family has grown” and has taken steps for global decolonization, seen the end of the cold war and the emergence of a multilateral world, said the Mozambican president.

“It is with the Charter of the United Nations that decolonization has become part of the international agenda, allowing the independence of African and Asian countries from the 1960s, including Mozambique”, recalled Filipe Nyusi.

The armed struggle for the national liberation of Mozambique began on September 25, 1964 and only ended with a ceasefire between the Mozambican and Portuguese armed forces on September 8, 1974. Mozambique’s independence was proclaimed on June 25, 1975.

The current president, Filipe Nyusi, marked 45 years of cooperation between Mozambique and the UN with the reaffirmation of the “commitment to the principles” of the international treaty, known as the Charter of the United Nations.

According to the Mozambican Head of State, a “challenge for the future” is the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda, goals that “are integrated” into the Mozambican government’s 2020 program. to 2024.

“As a sign of commitment,” said Filipe Nyusi, Mozambique has already submitted a voluntary national report on the SDGs in July this year.

Mozambique recognizes the “indisputable relevance of the organization”, although “localized conflicts persist”, declared the head of state, calling for the need “for greater involvement of states”.

For the Mozambican president, the UN “is the greatest protector of millions of vulnerable people in the world”, for which he congratulated all the employees and volunteers of the organization.

Filipe Nyusi said that the organization, which today celebrates its 75th anniversary, guarantees “the sustainability of our planet and the future of generations” and “a world of peace and harmony, through multilateral consultations”.

The Mozambican president reiterated his national commitment to multilateralism on “subjects of interest to global society”, “in favor of a stable world and progress for all”.

The high-level week at the United Nations General Assembly began today in New York, with limited attendance at headquarters and in a manner unprecedented in the organization’s 75 years, during which all speeches by heads of state and government made by previously recorded videos.