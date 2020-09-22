Rui Rio defends a new audit of Novo Banco. And will vote for the BE | PSD

Rui Rio argues that a new public audit of Novo Banco and further investigation into this matter is needed. And he is available to support the request for a commission of inquiry by Bloco de Esquerda, a party that argues that the Deloitte audit has conflicts of interest and should be canceled, as revealed in a interview with SIC, Monday evening. -market.

“We must find a public institution which, properly insured, performs a reliable audit,” suggested Rui Rio, during the interview, giving the Court of Auditors an example of a reliable institution.

CDS drops to 1.1%. PS and PSD lose strength

The leader of the Social Democrats also defended that the State should not put “not a penny more” in Novo Banco until it has verified “the current account” it has with this institution, everything assuming that contracts must be fulfilled. When asked if he was against a further injection into Novo Banco in the next state budget, Rio replied: “Not exactly, the government has a huge responsibility, it is the government that signed the Novo Banco purchase and sale contract ”.

“The problem of Novo Banco is so serious that we obviously have to create a commission of inquiry. I have read the request written by BE, it’s true, I agree, I vote for, ”said the Social Democratic leader, who does not consider this a partisan issue.

Rio recalled that the various processes of acquisition of below-market real estate by Novo Banco had to be investigated by the prosecution and it was surprising how quickly the attorney general’s office decided to not issuing a precautionary measure to prevent further operations of this kind – it was “30 days in August”, whereas in other situations it took longer.

Regarding the next state budget, Rio has always refused to say if it would be available to make possible a document in the perspective of the Portuguese presidency of the European Union, if the document is not approved on the left.

Adão Silva elected leader of the PSD bench with 81% of the vote

Rui Rio rejects the coalition with Chega in the municipalities. “Nobody changes in a year”

Rui Rio took a step back and rejected a coalition with Chega in the municipal elections, because “no one changes in a year”. The leader of the Social Democrats therefore deviates from the position he had assumed in July, in an interview with RTP3, where he admitted to “talking” with Chega, a party led by André Ventura, if he was moderate. .

This Monday, faced with certain measures of Chega – such as chemical castration or life imprisonment – Rui Rio showed that these measures are incompatible with the ideological line of the PSD. “Yes [o Chega] change, perhaps “there is room for dialogue, but” this month and a half “has not seen any change on the part of the party,” quite the contrary. “And, for the municipalities, it refuses coalitions with Chega, because “nobody changes in a year”.

For Rui Rio, the CDS is still the only “natural coalition with the PSD”, because the two parties have “a certain proximity”. However, he admitted that CDS is “in big trouble”.

Daniel Bessa: “We have to create an alternative to the PS and that goes through Rui Rio”

“They always say there should be more critical opposition, look what happened to CDS. People don’t vote for those who say bad things. [As pessoas] they want for the government this person in whom they trust and who has an alternative with some traces of difference compared to what exists. Don’t criticize everything, I think that was the problem with the CDS, ”he identifies.

Ana Gomes and André Ventura: candidates for the “rupture”

Asked about the presidential candidates, Rui Rio defended the re-candidacy of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa who, although not his choice (but the national council of the PSD), “it seems obvious that being for the presidency from the Republic, someone from the PSD foundation, who was head of the PSD and who is president at a time when we need stability, ”the choice of party fell on Marcelo.

Regarding the two candidates who ran the most paint – Ana Gomes and André Ventura – Rio classified them as two “break” candidates, unlike Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who planned to have a more moderate and stable profile. Although there are those on the right who will not vote for Marcelo, the leader of the PSD surmised that the majority were inclined to do so.

Rui Rio says you can be more demanding of the government already

As for a possible second term for the current president, Rui Rio showed that “any activist of the PSD” preferred Marcelo to have a posture closer to that of the party, he however stressed that the president “is not of the PSD , it is Portuguese ”.

António Costa on the honorary committee of Luís Filipe Vieira

The PSD leader has been one of the most critical voices on political involvement in football and vice versa – counting, on his CV, a disagreement with Pinto da Costa at the start of the 21st century over this issue. Regarding the inclusion of the name of António Costa and Fernando Medina in Luís Filipe Vieira’s honor list (names which were subsequently deleted), Rui Rio explained that he had not been very effusive on this. subject because he had “reason” on his side.

“There has been so much criticism of the Prime Minister that the disapproval is clear,” he said. And he left a warning: “football plays a lot with emotion, but politics cannot be like that”.

However, for the leader of the PSD, “if the president [do Benfica] owed no debt to Novo Banco ”would not consider the matter so serious.

Rio calls for “an economy that builds a stronger middle class”

Regarding the Costa Silva Plan for the country’s economic recovery, he considers that the author has made a “pro bono effort” and recalled that European priorities, such as environmental issues, figure in this plan.

However, for the Leader of the Opposition, “this money must meet long-term needs” so that Portugal is “more developed”, pays “better wages” and has “better jobs”. Thus, he believes that it is necessary to “build a more competitive economy, which builds a stronger and more robust middle class”.

“I understand the discourse around the most disadvantaged, and we cannot leave people behind – certainly – but the larger the middle class, the more the country develops,” he stressed.

