Let’s talk about Mrs. Hortense | Opinion

The case of Mrs Hortense Martins is not quite a case – it is more of a humorous sketch. The series of reports that José António Cerejo wrote on the political microcosm of Castelo Branco seems to be a cross between Fellini and Coppola, so much is the boyfriend surreal, the strategies of attacking public funds are blatant and the apologies of those involved are so scandalous. It is the comedy and the tragedy united by the national-porreirismo, because what dares all this is the eternal complacency of the institutions towards the most obvious betrayal, whether it comes from the ethics committee of the Assembly of the Republic or of the prosecution itself.

continue reading