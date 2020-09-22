coordination committees: six candidates for five posts | Decentralization

The candidate selection process is through an agreement between António Costa and Rui Rio LUSA / ANTONIO COTRIM

There are six candidates in the indirect elections for the five presidencies of the regional coordination and development commissions (CCDR), scheduled for October 13. José Apolinário, António Cunha, Teresa Almeida, António Ceia da Silva, Isabel Damasceno joins Roberto Grilo. The first five were appointed by the PS and the PSD, as part of the agreement between the two parties, Roberto Grilo (of the PSD air force), is running as an independent candidate to challenge the CCDR of Alentejo, which he presides over.

