Former president of Relação prevented Rangel and Galante from being accused of breach of secrecy | Operation Lex

The former president of the Lisbon Court of Appeal, Orlando Nascimento, prevented then judges Rui Rangel and Fátima Galante from being accused of violating the official’s secrecy. Indeed, he decided not to file a complaint against the two when the public prosecutor (MP), on September 13, 2018, informed him that the two magistrates were sharing information on the cases and that Rangel’s wife had collaborated. in the preparation of court decisions. Both are, however, accused of abuse of power.

