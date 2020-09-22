New measures in the fight against Corona: And a quick test for the concert – politics

Fever clinics, preventive serial testing and rapid antigen testing will be core elements of the strategy against the fall and winter corona pandemic, according to Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn. So said the CDU politician of the “Rheinische Post”. A decision on the measures can be expected after the meeting of the Ministers of Health on September 30, after consultation with the federal states. The director of the Association of the Diagnostics Industry (VDGH), Martin Walger, told Tagesspiegel on Monday that there are several manufacturers with CE-marked rapid antigen tests. “More will be added at the end of 2020,” says Walger.

Roche Diagnostics Deutschland GmbH wants to announce on Tuesday that its rapid antigen test “is now available in Germany,” said a company spokeswoman. Unlike the previously used PCR tests, which detect the genetic makeup of the virus, an antigen test looks for the proteins that characterize the virus in a person’s nasopharyngeal swab. The hoped-for advantage over the somewhat more accurate PCR method: without an analyzer, a result must be available on site within 15 minutes. In this way, severely infected people must be identified immediately.

The Robert Koch Institute announced that companies had announced tests for October. “Until then, usually only information about the quality is available from the companies. Independent validations are underway, ”said a spokeswoman for the institute, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Health. Politicians must make binding statements where antigen testing is required as part of the national testing strategy, the VDGH states. The rapid tests could be used, for example, in a general practitioner or pediatric practice or at a new corona hot spot on location to collect information at an early stage about the number of infected people. The RKI announced that “currently targeted application possibilities are being discussed”.

The European Commission requires that corona tests should not take longer than 24 hours

Against the background of an increasing number of cases in Europe, the European Commission and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) are calling for a uniform and efficient testing strategy in the EU countries. From the point of view of the European Commission, corona testing should not take longer than 24 hours from initial examination to result. In Germany, according to the commission, up to 36 hours would pass between them. The committee emphasizes that the population should also have easy access to test sites. All cases with Covid-19-like symptoms should be tested.

And if possible at the same time for the coronavirus, flu and other respiratory infections. The Commission’s recommendations are largely in line with those of the ECDC. The institutions disagree on local outbreaks. An ECDC report indicates that in these cases countries should consider mass testing the entire population in the affected area. The commission warned that this could be significantly more expensive than introducing stricter health rules.

Hospital representatives and GPs also disagree about Spahn’s pressure to open fever clinics. “The establishment of fever clinics was already an important part of the fight against the corona pandemic in the spring of this year, and they were also set up in clinics,” said Georg Baum, general manager of the German Hospital Association. He calls on the legislature to authorize the clinics by law to conduct and bill tests without the approval of the Association of Statutory Hospital Doctors.

At the request of KV Berlin, the “fever clinic” is the Covid-19 practice in Berlin. “These practices have been around since spring, now there are 30.” The board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurers announced that the fever consultation for general practitioners, paediatricians and specialists “can be set up again at any time” and possibly Covid-19 facilities on top of that. can be served by contract doctors in consultation with the public health service.