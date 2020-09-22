Hydrogen: between “daring” policies and “pure destruction of resources” | Energy

Secretary of State for Energy João Galamba guarantees that “it is soon” to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Netherlands Nuno Ferreira Santos

Praised by the European Commission and devastated by several personalities who joined a manifesto against the Portuguese “adventure” in green hydrogen (which includes economists, former governors and energy experts), the strategy of the government of ‘António Costa to develop a new line the industry foresees the allocation of 900 million euros in support of investment and production until 2030.

continue reading