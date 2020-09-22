Today it is an amphitheater that has emerged from the ground in Marvão – the Roman city of Ammaia is still surprising | report

The place where archaeologists found the amphitheater looks like a huge stage. All around there are chestnut trees, holly and olive trees, up there is Marvão on the lookout, as in a box, privileged spectator of an incessant spectacle of discovery. For now, the actors are four men struggling under the midday sun. They are digging against a wall that looks crooked.

