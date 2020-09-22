In 13 years, the Earth has lost nearly two million square kilometers of intact ecosystems | Nature conservation

An international team of 17 scientists and led by the University of Queensland, Australia, has mapped areas of the planet where human pressure has intensified to the point where an ecosystem can no longer be considered intact. The study found that between 2000 and 2013, nearly two million square kilometers – an area equivalent to the surface of Mexico or more than 20 times the territory of Portugal – of intact ecosystems were lost, greatly modified by the ‘human activity. Researchers warn that this loss has profound implications for biodiversity and for humans who depend on services provided by intact ecosystems, such as climate regulation or water supply.

