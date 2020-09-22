The pressure on Seehofer is increasing, including Vice-Chancellor Scholz for an investigation into racism at the police

Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) has spoken out in favor of an investigation into racism in the police. “I think such a study makes sense and we need to find a framework in which this can happen,” said the SPD candidate for chancellor and current vice-chancellor of the Augsburger Allgemeine.

“I am confident this will help the police,” said Scholz.

Previously, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) had confirmed his “no” to a corresponding investigation. “I will not keep up with an investigation that deals exclusively with the police and the allegation of structural racism within the police,” said Seehofer of “Bild am Sonntag”. Seehofer prefers an investigation of racism in society as a whole.

Months ago, Seehofer instructed the Office for the Protection of the Constitution to paint a picture of the situation surrounding right-wing extremism among the security authorities at the end of September.

His refusal to charge scientists with investigating racist attitudes among the police has also met with criticism from politicians from the SPD, the Left Party and the Greens. (dpa)