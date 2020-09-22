Joel Pina: celebrate live and deliver the 100 years of an elected fado | The music

He has traveled the great stages of the world, recorded on more than three hundred albums and, at the age of 100, remains active in the fadistas media. Joel Pina, whom many call “the teacher” and whom guitarist António Parreira has described as “the best Portuguese bassist of all time”, in the dedication of a book he gave him, will be honored in a concert where he participates himself as a musician, along with dozens of other fadistas. It was scheduled for March, at the São Luiz Theater, in Lisbon, but the pandemic has forced the postponement, which now takes place on September 24, at 9 p.m., with the necessary care and distances. And that will not come alone: ​​by the end of the year, also at the initiative of the Fado Museum / EGEAC (which co-produces the concert with the Lisbon City Hall), a book will be published retracing his life and career. musical in 100 photographs (some of which are reproduced here).

