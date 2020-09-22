Associação Duarte Tarré has 25 scholarships for university students | University education

Applications for individual and merit scholarships for the 2020/2021 academic year of the Association Duarte Tarré (ADT) are now open. This year, the association will award at least 25 scholarships worth 1050 euros. In addition to monetary assistance, the institution will select a sponsor to supervise each candidate throughout the academic year.

This year, the deadline for submitting applications will be different. Given the pandemic context in the country and around the world, the association has decided to open registrations until October 10. Interested parties can register using the form available on ADT’s website.

To benefit from this support, students must have an average of over 14 values ​​and be up to 25 years old. The granting of the scholarship extends to the entire Portuguese mainland and island territory. In a statement, ADT also highlights the need for students to take a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree program in order to receive this scholarship.

Text edited by Ana Maria Henriques

