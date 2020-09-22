Vox prohibits meetings between activists, even from a distance, and thick complaints of irregularities – Observer

Vox has banned activists from meeting, even digitally, without prior authorization from the party, says El País. The measure comes at a time when candidates for Vox’s provincial commissions are campaigning and the party is accused by the members themselves for committing irregularities.

The suspension of meetings was taken on Monday by the electoral commission after one of Alicante’s competing lists had met without permission in a bar in the city of Elche. So the meeting was held in person, but the party also banned remote meetings.

According to El País, who reported the case, anyone who disobeys this new rule will be excluded from the internal electoral process – although the right to an assembly is a fundamental right. In the meantime, the Alicante candidate list campaign that led to this measure has been suspended.

Vox justified this measure by saying that it aimed to “coordinate in a timely manner” this type of campaign actions with the communications office. But the party has been embroiled in an internal controversy since party members accused government officials and officials of failing to maintain the neutrality they are required to hold in internal elections.