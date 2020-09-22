United Nations: The world’s most global construction site turns 75 – political

Two things were fascinating about the Tower of Babel. On the one hand, the biblical story tells of a group of people’s project to erect a building that should reach the top of heaven. On the other hand, God, the supreme authority, saw himself provoked by such hubris. He intervened by splitting the builders’ language into so many idioms that they could no longer communicate. The big construction site failed.

Understanding everyone with everyone, now called “global dialogue,” seemed like a pure utopia even in the real history of humanity. The desires and desires of large groups were too different, too diverse, too massive to destructive, the often delusional with which claims were based on territories and domination over others. In the story of the tower, it is a god who sabotages solidarity. In real history, they are, of course, people who are driven by their specific interests.

When World War II ended in 1945 and the extent to which human destruction had led to the abyss of the Shoah and the mass murder of the Jewish population of Europe worldwide became apparent, the global horror began a global rethink: 51 states founded the United Nations, the UN.

To this day they are an impressive, worldwide political construction site, they are an attempt at a constructive, collective tower building. The architectural drawing is the Charter of Human Rights, the ethical basis of the UN. Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, President of the United Nations International Court of Justice in The Hague, now, in its 75th year of existence, praised the Charter as “ a multilateral, legal manifesto based on basic principles and norms with the aim of achieving peace, freedom, development and equality worldwide and to guarantee human rights ”.

This reflects Immanuel Kant’s “For Eternal Peace”, which can only be envisioned and possible as a domestic world policy, only with universal recognition of universal norms – such as the right to life, the prohibition of aggression and torture, gender equality. Jürgen Habermas recognizes the beginnings of the creation of “a cosmopolitan order” in the United Nations, which can “direct the use of political power in legally binding channels”. The construction site is very complex with dozens of construction huts, architectural designs, conversions, cranes, excavators, wrecking balls and new construction.

Today, the United Nations has 193 member states where hundreds of languages ​​are spoken and where different concepts of interpretation of society, history, present and future exist. Officially, each country has one vote in the General Assembly, which suggests complete equality.

In fact, at the top of the tower sits the Security Council with its five permanent members: China, Russia, the US, France, and Great Britain. They have a right of veto and can also replace the ten non-permanent members nominated by the general assembly every two years.

Numerous sub-organizations are to implement the objectives, including the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the children’s aid agency UNICEF as a development agency, UN tribunals as auxiliary bodies to the Security Council and UN blue helmets for peacekeeping missions in and after conflicts. UN goals are specified and revised through treaties, for example for children’s rights. The Security Council, the most important UN conflict management body for international security, decides on individual measures, for example in the event of conflict. It is responsible for making decisions on mediation, economic sanctions, severing diplomatic relations or military intervention, no-fly zones and naval blockades.

An infamous list for Israel

Meanwhile, the Babylonian language confusion persists in many places on the great construction site, the UN is far from universal democracy not only because of the hierarchical gradient represented by the exclusive society at the Security Council table. In the case of divided nations there is often no equality of interests and systems, democracies coexist with monarchies, autocracies, oligocracies, dictatorships and “failed states”.

Governments of many states want to know just as little about the prohibition of violence against children as about equal rights for women; still only parts of the international community have ratified important treaties and treaties or, like the US, are retiring from the International Criminal Court.

Paradoxically, the World Organization, which was founded as an ethical response to the anti-Semitic manhunt of German National Socialism, shows a notorious list towards Israel. Since the founding of the UN Human Rights Council in 2006, it has passed almost more resolutions against Israel than against all other states combined. The role of a global scapegoat has been assigned to the Jewish state.

The Security Council appears helpless or refuses to assist in the face of terrible wars and civil wars, as in the case of Syria. Although the ‘Responsibility to Protect’ was resolved at the UN Summit in 2005, the ‘obligation to protect’ and intervene in serious internal human rights violations in a country, is hardly used.

According to “R2P”, genocide, war crimes, “ethnic cleansing” and crimes against humanity are not considered internal affairs of a state, but require action by the international community. As a look at North Korea or Myanmar, Yemen or Syria shows, there is little to be seen of the international responsibility to protect the civilian population.

Criticism of the “white, western normative concept” is misplaced

The United Nations is no longer challenged only by pre-secular, pre-democratic forces, but currently also by misguided criticism of the ‘male, white, Western normative’ origins of the concept of human rights or international justice, as heard in post-colonial and identity political discourses. As good as new impulses may be, they should not serve to undermine the idea of ​​human rights or to give false pretenses to UN critics.

The main construction site remains, and it must remain a construction site. Permanent negotiation, balancing of interests, blockades and breakthroughs permeate the development of the United Nations, for whose survival there can be no alternative – nor for its permanent reform. The UN can only be as good as the sum of its members. The more stable democracies are established, the more powerful they become. In the time of the Bolsonaros, Trumps, Lukashenkos and Erdogans, every power of democracy is a strengthening of the United Nations.