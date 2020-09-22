Businesses Take an Average of 3.5 Days to Deliver Products Purchased Online | Trade

Businesses take an average of 3.5 days to deliver products purchased online to customers and charge 4.2 euros for each delivery slip, a study by consultant Deloitte on e-commerce performance in Portugal reveals.

“The speed of delivery is one of the most important and differentiating factors for the consumer at the time of delivery, currently standing, on average, in 3.5 days”, says the study “The experience of purchases and Online operations takes mile ”, carried out by Deloitte in collaboration with the Portuguese Logistics Association (APLOG), where 162 large consumer companies with online stores in Portugal were analyzed.

The food and beverage industry shows the best performance in terms of delivery times, with three out of four companies able to deliver products purchased online within two days.

The home and decoration industry has the longest delivery time (5.5 days).

It also appears that only one in four businesses can deliver products that consumers buy online in less than two days.

The study also indicates that customers pay an average of 4.2 euros for each delivery note, with the electronics and telecommunications sector recording the lowest cost (1.9 euros) and where only 7% of companies have worth more than 4 euros.

“Although free delivery is one of the attributes most valued and taken into account by consumers, offering this service is a rare practice among operators in Portugal, with the electronics and telecommunications sector having the higher proportion of companies with this service. practice (43%) ”, can be read in the document.

Conversely, in the beauty and hygiene sector, free delivery is practically non-existent.

While a reduced delivery rate encourages purchasing, “for sectors with lower margins, there is pressure to charge these costs to the consumer,” the study’s authors point out.

According to the analysis, more than half (54%) of abandoned virtual shopping carts are due to the cost of delivery, being the first variable that most influences the purchasing decision, following long payment procedures and difficulty in navigation.

In turn, the main factors that contribute to the cost of delivery are the dimensions of the product, the total purchase price and the delivery time.

As for the process of integrating digital and physical channels, only 51% of the companies analyzed make all available stock available online in their stores, “an increasingly important option given the tendency of consumers to check availability. products online before going to physical stores, ”said the document.

In return, “this integration also has a long way to go” since only 52% of companies authorize the return of products through one of the available channels, regardless of the channel used in the purchasing process.

When it comes to payment options, the bank card is the most widely used in different sectors, according to 92% of the companies analyzed.

Only 35% of large consumer companies with an online store operating in Portugal offer MB Way and 73% have the option of paying by Paypal.

The study also shows that 95% of analyzed websites are responsive, showing the ability to project at any type of screen resolution.

Regarding interactivity with the consumer, 41% of companies offer customers the opportunity to comment or rate products on their websites, the study also concludes.

