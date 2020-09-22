AAC – Birth of the Association of Family and Children’s Lawyers | Opinion

Advocacy within the competence of family and children is – it should be! – distinct from others. This is the most precious thing we have, our children, the citizens of tomorrow, who must be given special protection.

This protection of children is not compatible with the traditional practice of advocacy in which opposing parties, positioned on opposing barricades, use arguments to try to defeat the other party. As we argued in another article published in this journal, it is necessary, in this matter, to review the molds in which all of us, court professionals, operate.

But family and children’s advocacy also necessarily involves knowledge in areas that lawyers are traditionally oblivious to or indifferent to, such as psychology, sociology, pediatrics, psychiatry and child psychiatry. In fact, does it make sense that a regime for exercising parental responsibilities is defined by jurists without the contribution of other sciences? Does the law course allow us to advise separated or divorced parents on the best arrangements for a baby to live with his father and mother? Or how to interpret the testimony of a five year old child who claims to have been sexually abused?

While it is true that family and juvenile courts often rely on the contribution of experts in all of these scientific fields, the truth is that this support is intermittent, irregular and very rare. Most of the time, decisions and agreements are taken without any expert being consulted. It is therefore imperative that judicial actors have minimum and elementary knowledge, which enables them to take decisions in matters for which they are not, from the initial training, qualified. And, it should be noted, lawyers also decide the fate of children when they advise clients or take legal proceedings in a certain direction.

And if, as regards the training of judges and prosecutors, the Center for Judicial Studies has done a commendable job in this area, the same cannot be said of the Bar. Indeed, and despite isolated training initiatives, the Order has not actively promoted the specialization and multidisciplinary training of family and children’s lawyers. Indeed, the regulation which provides for specialization in families and minors does not even impose the requirement of multidisciplinary training as a condition of access to the specialty.

However, legal knowledge is not enough to decide the lives of children.

It is in this context that in June of this year, the AAC – Association of Family Lawyers and Children was born, from the hand of a group of lawyers who intends to promote a new ethics and a new conduct in the framework of Justice for the family and children, with the objective of promoting child-friendly advocacy and moving away from conventional practices

AAC also has the mission of promoting the multidisciplinary training of legal operators with intervention in family and children’s justice. There is an urgent need to increase the multidisciplinary training offer for judicial operators, especially lawyers, so rare today. It is also this gap that AAFC intends to fill.

Hopefully we are successful in this very meritorious mission.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

