Africa maintains a colonial policy, only changed the color of the privileged, says Angolan economist – Observe

Angolan economist and professor Jonuel Gonçalves argues that African elites used identity rhetoric to keep colonial policies almost unchanged, with consequences for development and worsening inequalities on the continent.

“The African elites have betrayed their peoples and, on the basis of identity discourse, maintain the colonial policy”, worsening the inequalities between their populations, Jonuel Gonçalves told the Lusa agency, about the launch of his book “Africa in the World – Free das Imposturas Identitária ”, which is now reaching bookstores in Portugal, in a publication by the publisher“ Guerra e Paz ”. “There is only one difference: the color of the privileged has changed,” he added.

With the exception of countries like Mauritius, Cape Verde or Namibia, the economist argued that most of the African continent “remained exactly the same” after the colonial period, when “African economies were at the service of of Europeans ”from a perspective of“ extractivism ”. Despite this, the author underlined as positive the emergence, on the continent, of great mass resistance movements and the creation of numerous non-governmental organizations of which “governments are very afraid”.

“Democracy requires a material basis. If there is a lot of freedom and people continue to be poor, democracy ends up suffering ”, he said, citing the example of Angola, where, in a context of more great civil liberties, there is growing opposition, especially from young people, to the President’s government. João Lourenço. The decapitalization of the country, a very low level of investment with the shutdown of several sectors and the inability to diversify an economy based almost exclusively on oil lead to the worsening of the deterioration of the living conditions of the populations. “Young people are all critical of the government, which is positive for the future, but it can be a factor of conflict in the short term,” he said, noting that of the 54 African states, 45 are experiencing similar situations. Jonoel Gonçalves argued that “freedom of expression has increased and the population lives worse”.

“Africa in the world – without identity fraud”, the economist’s fourth work, is an essay on “an Africa in revolt”, which highlights the dangers of “tribalist” speeches on the continent, denouncing ethnic and identity theories as “sophisticated and current” of “old” racist discourse. “The notion of identity has become the current university discourse which replaces the great racist discourse,” he declared. For the author, these are “ideological disguises” which “exacerbate differences and separatisms to the detriment of human affinities, in the service of dictatorial projects”. Jonuel Gonçalves considered that “it is indeed a great sham [falsidade] which ends up creating a culture of “ghetto” which distances Africa from contact with the world ”.

“Of course, people who talk a lot about ‘ghetto’ identity have a kind of life that has nothing to do with it. They dress like they do in the West, they use Western cars, they live in big apartments, they embezzle money. There is this contradiction. Identity is identity in speech, but not in everyday life, ”he added. As a result, it is the continent that pays the bills for delay, repression and subordination compared to other regions of the globe. For this reason, argued the writer, Africa must integrate into the world “in terms of equality”, underlining the great contribution that the continent can make to resolve the current democratic crisis in the world.

“Africa is a continent full of experience. Fighting for democracy in Africa is not a joke, it is life threatening and people continue to struggle and this is an area in which it is important to include Africa in the global dialogue ”, a- he said, noting that “most of the struggles for democracy in the world today are taking place in Africa”.

Jonuel Gonçalves also underlined the use of identity theories by European far-right groups and their consequences for Africans and their descendants, who are the target of discrimination and who are denied citizenship rights. “The French far right is the one making the most progress, but the one forming in Portugal will also follow this path,” he said.