Warning strikes in the public service: coffee party on the Templiner See – economy

In Corona’s day, many public service employees are particularly at risk in health offices, hospitals and employment agencies. They are the “heroes of the Corona” who were celebrated in March and April. These employees are often particularly vulnerable and exposed to special risks to their own health. On the other hand, a public service in a pandemic also has advantages: jobs are secure even in times of recession. In April, the city employers’ association agreed with Verdi to increase the short-term contribution to 95 percent of the last net. Short-term work in the economy can only dream of it.

Bets do not fit in time

Verdi is now demanding 4.8 percent more money for federal and municipal employees, and will emphasize the demand for customs with warning strikes in the coming weeks. Is it appropriate for many to lose their jobs or continue to benefit from short-term employment? Indeed, it must be that garbage is not collected or hospitals are switched to emergency services – when citizens feel that public life has only been operational for a few weeks and is reasonably normal?

Offer only in the 3rd round

Despite the special circumstances, the parties to collective bargaining retain their rituals this time as well. Employers’ representatives and union officials spent the past weekend at a hotel on Lake Templiner to agree that they did not want to communicate yet. It is a bad tradition for employers to come for coffee and dessert twice and only make a truly negotiable offer for the second time.

Trade union demands for 4.8 percent more money for 2.4 million employees have been in place for several weeks. Rituals include warning strikes to increase employers’ willingness to pay. That is why we must be ready for devaluation by 22 October; only then will they meet again in Potsdam.

Employers did not want to postpone

Because of Corona, Verdi would like to postpone this wage conflict until next year. Municipal employers refused. They fear that in election year, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who is negotiating on behalf of the federal government, could act as a civil servant lawyer, and the matter would be costly. So now a solution is needed.

Due to special circumstances, employers had to submit a negotiable offer last weekend. The intestines were missing. But they obviously can’t do without strikes. Everyone is aware of the special situation.

Day care strikes are hard to imagine

It is possible that waste will be collected later in the coming weeks, the swimming pool will remain closed and the hospital will have emergency services. Closed childcare centers a few weeks after the resumption of normal operations are hardly conceivable, unlike five years ago, when teachers went on strike for almost four weeks – accompanied by an understanding of the parents concerned.

Improve nursing staff

That was then. We are in a pandemic today. The result of the tariff will therefore lag significantly behind demand. Modest customs trade-offs in the construction and rail networks have shown how limited freedom is. Verdi wants disproportionately more money for 500,000 employees in community hospitals and care facilities. This continues the collective bargaining policy of 2018, when hospital conditions improved disproportionately with increased night shift supplements and more leave for alternating shifts. The success of employees, whose determination and willingness to strike give a chance to realize every demand for the tariff. Conversely, in the care of the elderly, incomes are so low because there are few organized workers who are willing to strike.

It is appropriate and fulfills the promise that many politicians and society as a whole has made to these politicians.