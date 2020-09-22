German economy expected to decline less than expected in 2020 | Covid-19

The German economic institute Ifo on Tuesday revised its estimates on the development of the largest economy in the euro area. The economic contraction in this pandemic year will be 5.2%, better than the previously estimated 6.7% drop.

The new data seems to indicate that the effects of the pandemic on the German economy may be less than initially expected.

The recovery “is progressing more favorably than expected,” Ifo chief economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said as quoted by Reuters.

According to the institute, German GDP should have fallen by 11.9% in the second quarter, compared to the period between January and March, with a growth of 6.9% expected in the third quarter and 3.8% on last three months of the year. year.

Ifo has reduced its growth forecast for next year to 5.1%, from 6.4% initially forecast. For 2022, economic growth is forecast at 1.7%.

Despite signs of recovery in Europe’s largest economy, Ifo stressed that significant factors of uncertainty could condition this development.

Namely the increase in the number of infections with the new coronavirus, the risk of a Brexit without agreement and trade disputes between economic blocs, which can have an effect on German exports.

This year, according to Ifo, there will be another 400,000 unemployed in Germany – the total number of unemployed is expected to drop from 2.3 million in 2019 to 2.7 million by the end of 2020.

This effect of rising unemployment is expected to continue over the next two years: 2.6 million unemployed in 2021 and 2.5 million in 2022.

The figures translate, according to Reuters, to an increase in the unemployment rate to 5.9% this year, with declines to 5.7% in 2021 and 5.5% in 2022.

