Beach of others | Megaphone

I don’t know who decided that the beach was all about summer, vacation, sunbathing, silly news and Berlin balls, but I hope you are in hell.

I swear I don’t wish the person any harm, but I guess someone who enjoys extreme heat combined with scalds, fried grease, and unnecessary information would certainly feel at their seven farms in this supernatural realm.

This summer, it was the Portuguese who filled the country with motorhomes

Frontier places like beaches, where the earth slowly crumbles to be able to temper the sea, seem much more interesting to me during the mystery of winter or between the shadows of sunrise and sunset.

Just recently I was on a beach at dawn and ran into a thriving group of fishermen. The work was more neo-realistic prose than poetry: after a night tour in a motorboat, to throw yards and yards of net, they returned to the beach to retrieve it, using tractors and electric motors to pull the strings. It was a slow and patient task because it is no longer used, made of the silence of cigarettes. They were almost all male, with a milder bronze to pale bronze, and hardly any were under 50. Fishing, another fisherman once condemned me, is impossible for anyone who owns a smartphone or has ever been to a nightclub. And this cluster on the morning beach seemed to confirm that the solitude of the sea is the enemy of the hum of the world.

But it is a mistake to imagine that on the beach there were only fishermen – there are people all over the Earth, but what people do is always more interesting, the smaller the number. The fishermen were joined by a small crowd armed with buckets, dogs, cellphones and cameras, and a mass of seagulls eager for the arrival of the nets.

And these arrived, bordered by horse mackerel and small mackerel, whose large-eyed heads quivered between the nets and their mouths quivered rhythmically, in what would be a picturesque spectacle, if they weren’t living beings in the sea. ‘agony.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

With the nets opening, the fishermen immediately leaned over them, pushing back the algae and methodically catching the fish, which they threw onto platters, while the crowd around them caught crabs and shrimps, took handfuls of seaweed or simply enjoyed the photogeny of stingrays and seabass, while surrounding seagulls fought for the remains of fish and crabs.

When the nets were empty of life to glean, the crowds of vacationers finally began to move away, returning to the awnings and decks with something to tell. And the fishermen left for the auction, where they sold the day’s harvest to fishmongers, supermarkets and restaurants, where it would become an expensive and appetizing treat.

Having finished his morning work, I finally asked one of the fishermen who had lingered, how much effort was worth him: the hours of night walking on the uncertain sea, the gathering of ropes and nets, back bent to harvest fish, repair nets and boat. It depends on the value of the fish at the auction, he said, straightening his gray hair under his cap. It hadn’t been too bad a day, he added, maybe three or five euros in all.

continue reading