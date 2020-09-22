Religious hardliner or moderately conservative ?: What does Trump’s candidate to Supreme Court reveal about campaign strategy – politics

Hard line or a gesture of willingness to compromise with the US political center – how will President Donald Trump position himself? He says he will not announce his proposal before the end of this week on who should replace liberal constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday. He wanted to wait for her funeral.

When making a decision, he does not only keep in mind the ideological composition of the Supreme Court. It also sends out a signal for the last 40 days of the election campaign.

The preliminary decision that he will nominate a woman for successor, although there are many more men on his list of Supreme Court candidates, shows that he wants to avoid a debate that he is continuing the already male-dominated gender relationship at the Supreme Court. expense of women. The share is shifting. That could cost him female votes.

The ‘gender gap’ – the majority of men vote for it, the majority of women against it – is already one of the weaknesses. So it must remain the case that at least three of the nine members of the Supreme Court are women.

Two favorites, one from the north and one from the south

But now it’s about what kind of woman it should be. President Trump says he is considering five candidates. But only four of the five names are circulating in the media, and only two are considered favorites: 48-year-old Amy Coney Barrett, formerly a federal judge at the Seventh Court of Appeals in Chicago, Illinois, and 52-year-old Barbara Lagoa , daughter of Cuban immigrants in Florida and currently a federal judge at the Eleventh Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Georgia.

The other two whose names are known aren’t considered particularly promising: Kate Todd, White House legal counsel and federal judge Allison Jones Rushing.

The two favorites Barrett and Lagoa were quickly labeled and politically classified. Barrett is the more religious and conservative of the two and also has many children. Lagoa, the first Latina to appear before the Florida Constitutional Court, would be seen as a signal to major Spanish voters.

The Controversy: Amy Coney Barrett Is Considered Trump’s Favorite Photo: via REUTERS

Whoever Trump nominates will also be seen as indicative of his election strategy. Amy Barrett is known as the “front runner”. If a decision is made in their favor, Trump will be said to want to mobilize the Christian conservatives and especially his base so that these two groups will vote in greater numbers.

And he’s apparently targeting a violent controversy. Barrett is seen as an opponent of a general right to abortion. So she works as the antithesis to Ginsburg, who came to the Supreme Court under Bill Clinton, and to the two other women on the Supreme Court appointed by Barack Obama: Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina there, and Elena Kagan.

The dispute over the abortion law is mobilizing

Barrett has five biological children under the age of 20, including a son with Down syndrome and two adopted children, who are from Hawaii. She learned about Down’s syndrome in the unborn child during pregnancy, but decided to have the baby. Her husband Jesse is also a lawyer, worked for a long time as a prosecutor and now as a lawyer.

Barrett considers herself an “originalist” in her approach to justice. The 1787 Constitution should be interpreted as it worded and not read interpretations that the constitutional fathers did not have in mind according to the zeitgeist of the time, such as the right to sexual self-determination.

This is the central point of contention in the fight for abortion laws. In the 1973 “Roe vs Wade” judgment, the Supreme Court declared the general ban on abortion in Texas unconstitutional and granted women a “right to privacy” derived from the federal constitution, a right to sexual self-determination.

Both camps promise what they cannot keep

Since then, Conservative American citizens have demanded a correction of this ruling, and Conservative presidents have pledged to appoint constitutional judges to quash it. Conversely, progressive citizens and politicians warn against voting for Democrats or else the abortion law will be abolished in the US.

Both claims are far from reality and mainly serve the political camps to mobilize their respective base. If “Roe vs Wade” were repealed, abortion would by no means be banned nationwide. The right to regulate this would lapse from the federal government to individual states. The liberal states would keep the right to abortion, the conservative states would restrict it.

But it is not that easy to destroy such a fundamental judgment of the Supreme Court. Constitutional judges must respect ‘precedents’, the decisions of their predecessors. Candidates are asked about this during the hearing in the Senate. Anyone out there who replied that he or she is determined to tip “Roe vs Wade” rather than look at each individual case that comes to the Supreme Court with an open mind would be dismissed for bias.

Lagoa also offers attack surfaces: too business-friendly

Judges are also not allowed to show loyalty to the president who appointed them. Supreme Court chairman John Roberts chided Trump for such classifications. Roberts was nominated by a Republican, George W. Bush.

Barbara Lagoa, daughter of Cuban immigrants, would be a little easier to place. Photo: AFP

Lagoa is considered a slightly less controversial alternative. She would come to court as another representative of the largest minority, the Latinos. Of course, her track record as a judge also provides Democrats with open ground for attack. She is less concerned about the abortion law; During her hearing as a federal judge, she pledged to respect “precedents.” However, Lagoa has restricted the right to vote for convicted prisoners in elections and has prioritized economic interests in trials to raise the Florida minimum wage.

Their statements have also been criticized for being too corporate-friendly in lawsuits filed by homeowners against foreclosure sales and by employees against Uber and Caterpillar’s corporate management.

Lagoa has three daughters, including twins. Her husband Paul Huck is also a lawyer and his father is a judge. She is considered reserved and collegial.

Your candidacy is backed by a broad coalition of moderate Florida Republicans, including associates of Jeb Bush, the ex-Florida governor, who was defeated by Trump when he ran for the 2016 presidential election.

But Trump may end up presenting a completely different candidate. He loves to be unpredictable and is always good for a surprise.