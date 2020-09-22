The bottom message of “FinCEN Files” | Opinion

Dissemination of FinCEN files is another valuable service of the ICIJ to representative democracy and civil liberties, exposing the illicit financial flows that unduly prevail in one of the most important societal infrastructures: the financial system.

I see that money laundering is a kind of social cancer, which undermines national security and a healthy social and economic organization. However, this danger is not often felt by society because the victim, unlike terrorism, is not always visible. For this reason, there is a strong global mobilization to prevent and punish these dangers, highlighting the leading global role of the EU, such as the action plan for a new European system against money laundering. money and funding. terrorism, presented in 2020.

It should also be noted that Portugal, between 2017 and 2020, adopted legislation with great relief to perpetuate anonymity or to extend preventive obligations, namely to traders and service providers who carry out transactions in goods or provide services, when the payment for the transaction is made in cash and the value of which is equal to or greater than € 3,000, whether the payment is made in one or more transactions.

This confirms that we have already entered a new phase, in which the prevention of money laundering concerns the whole economy – and not just the financial sector, as it is sometimes presented -, since all these changes, and others already outlined, introduce changes of significant changes in the status quo, in particular in the assessment, control and inspection of risks, including judicial ones, as confirmed by the prosecution of Operation Lex.

In my opinion, the central message of FinCENFiles is to signal the growing importance of the topic of sustainable financial flows for the longevity of companies, in particular for the creation and preservation of value, in particular their reputation as a trusted intermediary. And, in this sense, they are more important for national security and for the economic and financial interests of Portugal or of the community, including businesses, than is usually thought.

I emphasize that the risk associated with the inspection has never been higher, largely due to the reputational risk arising from the media pressure triggered by the assertion on social networks of a dynamic of moral disapproval of flows financial illicit, that the FinCEN Files are the last example before the next. The danger of being instrumentalized in a campaign of commercial destabilization cannot be ruled out, with unpredictable effects on the brand’s social license, on the continuous flow of customers and investors, on the stock price (the price of HSBC yesterday was the lowest in the last 25 years), or the continuity of employment in the exposed entities.

To this extent, they confirm the importance of the effectiveness of internal control in the hierarchy of priorities for the assessment of management as healthy and prudent, in particular to protect soft power and the company’s brand image. This control will be all the more effective if it consists of an assessment based on the alignment of strategic risk with reputational risk, since experiences such as that of the Luanda Leaks scandal confirm that, among us, corporate risk remains too focused on financial risk, and that Reputational risk remains poorly understood or secondary.

FinCENFiles also challenges professions, especially those related to the practice of law, to reaffirm the importance of recognizing that law is a civilizational value and not a product or commodity. And rethink the modus operandi, in the sense of attributing a fundamental importance to the fulfillment of said preventive duties, recognizing that the conception which considered these duties as something external to the function, perhaps the reflection of a culture of “I am not a police officer”, lost his season. . Indeed, these duties are at the service of the protection of society in order to avoid the instrumentalisation of the business sector and professions subject to ethical codes, due to illicit financial flows. The flows which, as we know, are at the origin of the tragic destruction of value that has occurred in the national business sector and which are likely to endanger the security and civilizational prestige of Portugal, the integrity of the system tax or the recovery of the economy and employment in the face of the situation caused by the pandemic. In addition, the dynamic of loss of control for foreign interests of the predominant Portuguese banks and companies has worsened, in some cases even with a certain history, which undermines national independence.

Because of what I mentioned, the FinCEN files encourage the appropriateness of the proposal made in January 2016 in the article “The Branquemamento mine”, which I renew here: “launch under the auspices of Parliament a national educational campaign aimed at raising awareness among the public and decision-makers on the importance of preventing money laundering. “

