At least 8,300 killed in 2018 in Europe due to overdose of illicit drugs – Observer

At least 8,300 people died in 2018 in the European Union from overdoses of illicit drugs, mainly opioids, according to a European report on drugs and drug addiction released on Tuesday.

This number increases to around 9,200 deaths if Norway and Turkey are included, which is a slight decrease from the revised estimate of 9,500 in 2017.

The report from the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA, EMCDDA), presented this Tuesday in Brussels, reveals that the overdose death rate in Europe in 2018 is estimated at 22.3 deaths per million inhabitants aged between 15 to 64 years old. In Portugal, 29 people died from heroin “overdoses” in 2018, which represents an increase of 93% compared to the previous year. Opiates, mainly heroin or its metabolites, in combination with other substances, are present in most fatal overdoses reported in Europe.

According to the “European Drug Report 2020: Trends and Developments”, opioid-related deaths are particularly common in Northern Europe – Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom – as well as in Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania, where about 9 in 10 overdose deaths involved some form of opioid.

As in previous years, the UK (one third) and Germany together account for half of all overdose deaths in the European Union. Germany recorded 405 deaths in 2018 (a reduction of 1%), Italy 155 deaths (an increase of 5%) and Turkey 205 deaths in 2018 (a reduction of 3%).

Sweden reported 98 heroin deaths in 2018, while Austria reported an increase in morphine or heroin-related deaths in toxicology, from 77 in 2017 to 113 in 2018.

Opioids in addition to heroin are also regularly mentioned in “post mortem” toxicology reports. These substances, mainly methadone, but also buprenorphine (Finland), fentanyl and its derivatives and tramadol are associated with a substantial proportion of “overdose” deaths in some countries.

According to the report, which covers both the total number of deaths and the overall death rates, in Europe, people who use opioids are between 5 and 10 times more likely to die than their peers of the same age and age. same sex.

Overdose is one of the most common causes of death in people with drug problems, but other causes of death indirectly related to drug use, such as HIV and viral hepatitis, accidental injury , violence, including homicide and suicide, are also important causes of death in this group. Chronic lung and liver disease, as well as cardiovascular problems, are common and now lead to an increase in the proportion of deaths among elderly and chronic drug addicts, who have long-term cycles of use, treatment, abstinence and relapse.