United Nations General Assembly with calls for cooperation and multilateralism in the general debate – Observer

The General Assembly of the United Nations opens the general debate this Tuesday in a spirit of appeal for international cooperation and the strengthening of partnerships, but with the United States calling for new sanctions against Iran despite the UN.

In the year in which the UN celebrates its 75th anniversary, the General Assembly meets with the Covid-19 pandemic as a backdrop – which has prevented the attendance of all participants, taking it in the form of videoconferences – and serving as a pretext for several world leaders call for a new era of cooperation and multilateralism.

The United Nations Secretary-General on Monday called in the speech of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the UN to strengthen cooperation between states without supplanting the sovereignty of governments.

No one wants a world government, but we have to work together to improve global governance, “Guterres told international leaders, stressing that national sovereignty is a” pillar “of the UN, so the way forward is” enhanced international cooperation ”.

However, after the United Nations sanctions against Iran expired for non-compliance with the nuclear deal on Sunday, the United States on Monday asked France and Germany to welcome a new wave of sanctions, despite The UN said that this step could not be taken by Washington.

Chinese President Xi Jinping took the opportunity to send a message to the United States, affirming that “unilateralism is a dead end” and affirming that “no country has the right to dominate world trade”.

Xi Jinping will speak again this Tuesday, in a more comprehensive speech, but where further criticism of Washington’s policy is expected, which will be spokesman for President Donald Trump, who decided not to intervene on Monday and whose presence, even virtual, it is always awaited with expectation and uncertainty.

Another intervention that will be listened to attentively is that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who rarely speaks before the United Nations, but who has decided this year to intervene, in a period of tension between the United States and Russia, on economic and military matters.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, will not be able to take advantage of the traditional presence of dozens of the most important world leaders in this General Assembly of the organization which brings together 193 members, for bilateral meetings, due to the pandemic , which he has already regretted, recalling that “diplomacy, to be effective, needs personal contact”.