IFO improves prospects for German economy to contract by 5.2% in 2020 – Observer

The German economy is expected to contract by 5.2% in 2020, against a previously predicted 6.7% drop, due to the pandemic and given the latest data, the German Economic Research Institute announced on Tuesday ( I fo). .

This new forecast is justified because “the decline in the second quarter and the recovery are more favorable than expected”, according to Timo Wollmershäuser, chief economist at IFO.

The institute also expects the recovery of the German economy in 2021 to translate into a 5.1% growth in gross domestic product (GDP), instead of the previously forecast 6.4% increase, and that the recovery will return to moderate rates of 1.7% in 2022.

Ifo acknowledges that “no one knows how the covid-19 pandemic will evolve, whether there will be a difficult Brexit or whether trade wars will be overcome,” the expert added.

According to forecasts by the institute, the number of unemployed will drop from an average of 2.3 million in 2019 to 2.7 million this year, and will drop to 2.6 million in 2021 and 2.5 million the following year. .

The unemployment rate will therefore drop to 5.9% in 2020 and should fall to 5.7% in 2021 and 5.5% in 2022.

The Ifo forecast includes a deficit of 170 billion euros, compared to a surplus of 52.5 billion euros in 2019, due to increased public spending and lower income.

Germany’s current account surplus (exports, imports, services and transfers) will fall to 215.4 billion euros in 2020 (from 244 billion euros in 2019), mainly due to lower exports.

This surplus is expected to rise to 276.2 billion euros in 2021 and reach 290.1 ​​billion euros in 2022.

On September 10, the German government confirmed that its GDP forecast for 2020 was down 5.8%, better than the 6.2% initially forecast.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on the occasion that the government expects a recovery in 2021 and that GDP will increase by 4.4% so that the German economy can return to pre-crisis levels. by 2022.