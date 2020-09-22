Japanese company launches human-safe UV lamp that inactivates coronavirus – Observe

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

A Japanese company has developed an ultraviolet radiation lamp that inactivates the novel coronavirus, using a wavelength that, according to a scientific study, is harmless to humans.

The Care 222 lamp was developed by lighting equipment manufacturer Ushio in conjunction with Columbia University, USA, for potential use in disinfecting areas with high influx and high risk of contagion, such as than public transport or offices. Ultraviolet light lamps have long been used as a means of sterilization, especially in the medical and food industries, but the ultraviolet rays conventionally used cause skin cancer and eye problems, so they cannot be used in spaces with people.

The new lamp emits ultraviolet rays with a wavelength of 222 nanometers, instead of the conventional 254, which makes it harmless to humans, the Japanese company said on its website. According to Ushio, at this wavelength, ultraviolet rays cannot penetrate the surface of the skin or eyes to cause genetic damage that causes cancer and other diseases.

A study from Hiroshima University published this month in the American Journal of Infection Control confirmed that the type of ultraviolet light used in the new lamp is effective against the coronavirus. According to Ushio, when emitting light from the ceiling, the Care 222 lamp inactivates 99% of viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces up to three square meters within a radius of 2.5 meters. The company is currently only accepting orders from medical facilities, but is considering expanding production and expanding to other industries, according to information released by Kyodo news agency on Monday.

