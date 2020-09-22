Controversial Supreme Court successor: Trump doubts Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last will – politics

US President Donald Trump has expressed doubts about the late judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish for her successor, who she allegedly dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera, according to a media report.

“My ardent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is in office,” Ginsburg is said to have said a few days before her death, as the NPR radio station reported, citing granddaughter Clara Spera.

Trump told Fox News on Monday that he didn’t know if Ginsburg had said that or if it was formulated by his Democratic opponents in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff. “I’d rather lean towards the second,” Trump said. “Maybe she did, maybe not.”

It sounds so great, Trump said. “But it sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe Pelosi or Schiff.” The latter firmly denied the charges. “Mr. President, this is weak. Even for you,” he wrote on Twitter.

After Trump expressed his personal doubts, his social media followers jumped to them. Some even had doubts about the NPR report – because the reporter who published Ginsburg’s will is closely associated with the Ginsburgs.

Reporter Nina Totenberg, for her part, commented on the allegation on Monday. Others in the room had witnessed Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last wish – including the doctor. “I checked because I am a reporter,” Totenberg told the MSNBC broadcaster.

Liberal judge Ginsburg died of complications from cancer on Friday at the age of 87. Controversy has broken out over the successor. Trump would like to get a candidate for the vacant position through the Senate before the November 3 election. On the other hand, Democrats are demanding that this year’s election winner arrange succession.

The replacement of Ginsburg’s post could radically change the US. Of the nine seats on the Supreme Court, only three are now held by liberals. Judges are appointed for life. With decisions about abortion rights, immigration or civil rights, for example, a much more conservative America could emerge. (Teaspoon, dpa)