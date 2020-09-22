Miguel Oliveira “motivated” for the Catalan GP – Observe

Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira (KTM) is sure to be “motivated” for the Catalan Grand Prix, the eighth round of the MotoGP World Championship, which will take place in Barcelona on Sunday.

In statements released by the Tech3 team, for which the Almada rider is lining up, Miguel Oliveira said that the Montmeló circuit “is a track that suits KTM and its“ driving style ”well.

“I like to work like this and to get an even better result than the one I got at the GP of Emilia Romana”, said Miguel Oliveira.

The Portuguese driver guarantees that he is “motivated to go to Barcelona”.

“After the result of Misano’s race (Sunday, where he was fifth), I think we can relax a bit,” said Oliveira.

The Catalan GP will be the eighth round of the MotoGP World Championship and, after seven races, Miguel Oliveira is eighth, with 59 points, 25 behind the leader, the Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati).