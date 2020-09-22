Bolsonaro says Brazil is victim of brutal Amazon disinformation campaign – Observer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that Brazil is the victim of a “brutal disinformation campaign on the Amazon”, speaking at the opening of the general debate at the 75th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

Agribusiness [do Brasil] remains strong and, above all, owning and respecting the best environmental legislation on the planet. Even so, we are the victims of one of the most brutal disinformation campaigns on the Amazon and the Pantanal, ”Bolsonaro said.

“The Brazilian Amazon is known to be very rich. This explains the support of international institutions for this campaign supported by shady interests which join Brazilian associations, profiteers and impatriots, with the objective of harming the government and Brazil itself ”, added the Head of State.

Bolsonaro’s statement responds to a series of criticisms that the country is suffering as a result of the fires and the advance of deforestation actions in important biomes such as the Amazon rainforest and the Pantanal, which were highlighted in his tenure.

According to data released by the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), deforestation in the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, increased 34% from August 2019 to July 2020 compared to the same period of the year last.

This annual figure includes the dry and rainy seasons and also refers to a period when environmental management was already fully in charge of the government led by Bolsonaro, who took office on January 1, 2019.

The Pantanal, a biome located in the west-central region of Brazil, considered the largest wetland in the world and 80% of its area flooded during the rainy season, is currently experiencing the greatest drought in the past five decades and has been at the center of major fires. which have already destroyed around 20% of the biome.

Our Pantanal, with an area larger than many European countries, as well as California, suffers from the same problems. Large fires are inevitable consequences of the high local temperature, added to the accumulation of decaying organic mass, ”Bolsonaro explained, citing the biome.

Researchers and activists blame Bolsonaro for encouraging illegal logging and sale of timber, miners and land speculators in forests by weakening environmental enforcement and defending mining and agriculture as a means of develop the country’s economy.

Ignoring these criticisms, the Brazilian president said his country guarantees “food security for one sixth of the world’s population”, using only 27% of the land for animal husbandry and agriculture and, therefore, it would have sparked the interest of economic rivals to criticize the Brazilian government.

This is why there is so much interest in spreading disinformation about our environment. We are open to the world in the best we have to offer, our field products. We have never exported so much. The world depends more and more on Brazil for food, ”dismissed the Brazilian leader.

Without citing scientific studies to back up his statements and contradict several environmental experts, the Brazilian president denied the forest fires and declared that the Amazon is a “humid forest and does not allow the spread of fire inside”.

“The fires occur in practically the same places, in the eastern vicinity of the forest, where the caboclo [descendentes de indígenas e brancos] and the Indians are burning their fields in search of survival, in areas already deforested, ”he said.

The Brazilian president also pointed out that the Amazon is larger than the whole of Western Europe and therefore it is difficult to “fight not only fires, but also illegal logging and biopiracy” .

For this reason, we develop and improve the use of technology and improve inter-agency operations, including the participation of the armed forces, ”he concluded.

Brazil opened, as usual, leaders’ interventions at the United Nations General Assembly. In 2020, the multilateral organization turns 75 and the meeting began today, which has the Covid-19 pandemic as a background, prevented the attendance of all participants, taking it in the format of video conferences.