Federal President honors 15 citizens: Christian Drosten receives Federal Cross of Merit – Politics

Under the motto “United and there for each other”, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will award 15 citizens the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany on 1 October.

Two days before the unified holiday, virologist Christian Drosten, former football pro Thomas Hitzlsperger and Heinsberg district administrator Stephan Pusch will receive the award at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin, as the president’s cabinet announced Tuesday.

[Interview mit Christian Drosten: “Wir alle sind die Welle”]

The seven women and eight men from ten states receive the Order of Merit for outstanding achievements in dealing with the corona pandemic, the convergence of East and West, and reducing prejudice in society.

In the case of Drosten, among others, the reason was that the Berlin virologist had presented important and globally recognized findings about the corona infection process and also communicated to the public in innovative formats.

Hitzlsperger receives the Order of Merit for his volunteer work, for example in the association “Show your face – for a cosmopolitan Germany” and in the project “Football for Diversity – Football Against Homophobia and Sexism” and his commitment to township children in South Africa.

During the Corona outbreak in his district, district administrator Pusch van Heinsberg “broke new ground in containing the pandemic with his difficult and sovereign decisions,” emphasized the president’s cabinet. (AFP)