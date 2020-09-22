Angolan government earns 87 million euros with the privatization of 23 assets – Observer

The Angolan government announced on Tuesday that it should equip 64 billion kwanzas (87 million euros), with the allocation of nine other industrial units, which thus total 23 assets in the privatization program (Propriv).

According to the Secretary of State for Finance and Treasury and Coordinator of the Permanent Technical Group of Propriv, Osvaldo João, more than increasing income, the main objective of the program is to “create a strong, competitive and sharp”.

The National Institute for Asset and Participation Management (IGAPE) of Angola, as part of the implementation of Propriv, concluded the tenders for the privatization of the second lot with six industrial units located in the special economic zone (ZEE).

The award contracts in favor of private entrepreneurs and commercial assets held by the State in the industrial sector for the management and operation of these industries were initialed on Tuesday in Luanda.

On this occasion, IGAPE and private investors, winners of the public call for tenders, also signed a contract terminating the right to explore and manage three textile industrial units, namely Textang II, Satec and África Têxtil.

Despite the difficulties in which they found themselves, we believe that with this process they should have a new impetus in terms of production volume and job creation ”, said Osvaldo João.

“In total, we will sign today [terça-feira] contracts valued at more than 33 billion kwanzas (44.8 million euros), this result will to date bring the turnover generated by the privatization of 23 assets under Propriv to 64 billion kwanzas (87 million euros ) ”, Declared the Minister, at the opening of the ceremony.

The contract to cease exploration and management of the three textile units, he said, “includes a call option which, if exercised before the end of the contract, will generate total income for the company. State in the amount of 268 billion kwanzas (264 million euros) ”.

Propriv is recruiting 195 public entities and / or assets to be privatized by 2022, in the sectors of telecommunications, industry, banking, petroleum, mineral resources, aviation, insurance, among others.

According to the minister, this second call for tenders for the privatization of units located in the EEZ provided for the sale of 13 industrial units, however, despite the interest of several investors in the asset market, “the proposals for the six units remaining have not reached the reserve values. defined for the transaction ”.

So we reward today [terça-feira] part only of these units, these reserve values ​​are determined taking into account the defense of the public interest and the quality of the assets, as well as the costs incurred to create them among other factors, i.e. that we intend to privatize but we have to do it well, ”he explained.

The permanent coordinator of the technical group of Propriv also noted that the tenders for the privatization of projects including slaughterhouses and processing plants for agricultural products are being finalized.

In this process are also agricultural enterprises that include five large farms located in various regions of the country as well as the participation of the Angolan State in the beverage sector.

The Minister took the opportunity to “reiterate the determination of the executive to achieve the objectives defined for Propriv, namely to promote a strong private sector, capable of producing for the promotion of employment, the increase in tax revenues and the creation of national wealth “.

Osvaldo João also appealed to national and foreign investors to participate in the current tenders for assets in the hotel and financial sector, “as well as those that will be launched soon for the sale of public stakes. in the telecommunications and construction sector ”.